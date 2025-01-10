The Traitors: 7 behind-the-scene filming secrets – including how much the contestants get paid

When the contestants drive off from Ardross Castle in separate cars, they don't see each other until breakfast following morning.

Speaking on Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett’s Dish podcast, Claudia revealed: "The amazing thing about that castle is if you leave the castle, there are so many tributaries. So everybody is man-marked, they have somebody who is looking after them, and when they leave the castle, they don’t see each other until they arrive at breakfast."

She added that the Traitors return an hour later to film their nightly meeting. "There is no way they can bump into everyone," she said.

Claudia also revealed that the contestants are not allowed access to their phones for the entire process.