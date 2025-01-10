The Traitors: 7 behind-the-scene filming secrets – including how much the contestants get paid

The new season of The Traitors is well and truly underway on BBC One - and like most of the nation, we are hooked. The addictive reality show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, sees a group of contestants face a brutal game of lies and deception in the hopes of taking home an epic cash prize. But hidden amongst the players are 'the Traitors' who must eliminate their fellow contestants without being discovered and banished from the castle.
But what's it like behind the scenes? Here are some surprising filming secrets, from the limit on alcohol to what the players are paid…
Claudia avoids eye contact during the roundtable
The roundtable is undoubtedly the most tense part of each episode – but it's not just the contestants who get nervous when they gather each evening for a banishment. Host Claudia revealed that her biggest fear is accidentally giving away the Traitors' identities while filming the roundtables. "I am absolutely paranoid about ever looking at the traitors, so I sort of look just above everybody's head," she told the BBC.
The contestants have a two-drink alcohol limit
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the contestants are given limited access to alcohol. Season one contestant Wilf previously revealed that the players are allowed two drinks each evening.
"They said two but they [the drinks] always disappeared after one. They don't want us to mess up and get drunk and accidentally do something," he told Heat World.
The contestants don't see each other after leaving the castle
When the contestants drive off from Ardross Castle in separate cars, they don't see each other until breakfast following morning.
Speaking on Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett’s Dish podcast, Claudia revealed: "The amazing thing about that castle is if you leave the castle, there are so many tributaries. So everybody is man-marked, they have somebody who is looking after them, and when they leave the castle, they don’t see each other until they arrive at breakfast."
She added that the Traitors return an hour later to film their nightly meeting. "There is no way they can bump into everyone," she said.
Claudia also revealed that the contestants are not allowed access to their phones for the entire process.
Filming goes on until late at night
Like with all TV shows, filming days can be very long. When asked what time filming wraps during her appearance on the Dish podcast, Claudia said: "Probably midnight because it gets dark incredibly late so you're filming really late."
Elen, a contestant from the latest series, reiterated this, saying a day of filming consists of "very long hours".
She told BBC Cymru Fyw: "We were not told what time it was, we had no communication with the outside world and we didn't sleep in the castle, we went back to our individual lodgings."
The contestants don't sleep in the castle
The contestants are housed around Inverness Airport, which is 45 minutes away from the castle.
Host of the US version Alan Cummings previously told The Daily Beast: "Spoiler alert: None of us stayed in the castle. None of us. They all stayed in the airport hotel in Inverness airport. How glamorous—you come to Scotland, and you stay in the Inverness airport hotel."
The presenter added that he was put up in "a little house in Inverness" but had a room in the castle where he could get "made up and dressed". "It had a huge bed in it," he said, adding: "So I did actually sleep quite often, but not overnight."
The contestants don't get paid
It's no secret that the winner of the show gets to take home the huge cash prize, but what about the other players?
The contestants take time off work to appear on the show and so are given £100 a day to cover their costs, according to series one winner Aaron Evans.
"They don't technically pay you, they subsidise what you would have got for work with the show, it's roughly like £100 a day," he said, adding: "It's not that much... But it's definitely worth it."
The banished/murdered contestants have to leave without saying goodbye
There are no long, drawn-out goodbyes for the banished and murdered contestants. Season one player Alex told HELLO! that it was tough watching her boyfriend, Tom, leave the game after being banished.
"Seeing your significant other getting voted out is really brutal, that is the only time I cried throughout the game," Alex told us. "It was a lot to watch and deal with - I knew he was just going home - but as soon as he was gone that’s it. He’s gone. There are no hugs or making sure he was okay, that’s it."
She added: "You’re gone! Poof! Gone from the game. Even Kieran and Amos, that was it, that was the last we saw them - until they came back obviously. Brutal!"