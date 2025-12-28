Watch: Netflix's 'deadly' Australian-set thriller with star-studded duo gets tense first look

This year has seen many standout TV projects set all across the world – from Yosemite National Park in Untamed to the Guinness brewery in Dublin for House of Guinness. And by the looks of Netflix's upcoming thriller, which has just released a new trailer, Apex is set to offer a glimpse at another stunning location, this time in the "unforgiving" Australian wilderness.

Starring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, the film charts a tense cat-and-mouse game when an adrenaline-seeking woman finds herself alone in the wilderness with a dangerous serial killer.

You know you're in for something special whenever you have a star-studded duo at the helm of a project, and the fact that Charlize and Taron are leading this one is no exception.

Faye James, HELLO!'s Senior Editor and Australian resident, added: "Known for her commitment to physically demanding roles, Charlize is no stranger to pushing herself to the limit for her craft. Whether she's transforming into a former Fox News anchor in Bombshell or performing her own stunts in action-packed hits like Atomic Blonde, the actress always delivers a performance that's nothing short of extraordinary."

Following the success of Netflix's chart-topping detective series Untamed, which also stars Eric Bana, this survival thriller could be right up your street. Not only does it feature the same actor, but it also follows a story set in a similarly unruly national park.

Intrigued? Read on to find out all you need to know about Apex…

© KANE SKENNAR/NETFLIX Â© 2026 Charlize plays Sasha What happens in the Apex trailer? The clip opens on Charlize's character, Sasha, climbing a steep cliff face in Wandarra National Park. After a series of shots showing her undertaking high-intensity activities, the trailer takes a darker turn when a man is seen taking aim at her from afar with a crossbow. "Run for your life," a voice whispers repeatedly, as Sasha sprints through dense vegetation while the unnamed man gives chase.

© Kane Skennar/Netflix Taron plays a ruthless serial killer What is Apex about? The Australian-set thriller sees its main stars adopt Australian accents and is set in the real-life Wandarra National Park. The official Netflix synopsis reads: "A grieving woman seeks solace in the wilderness only to become ensnared in a deadly game of cat and mouse with a serial killer."

© Kane Skennar/Netflix Apex is set in Australia's Wandarra National Park Who stars in Apex? Charlize Theron (Monster, The Old Guard 2) and Taron Egerton (Carry-On, Kingsman: The Secret Service) lead the movie, while Eric Bana (Hulk, Untamed) also features.

© Kane Skennar/Netflix Will you be tuning into Apex? What have the creatives said about Apex? Speaking to Netflix's Tudum during filming, the film's director, Baltasar Kormákur (Everest, Adrift), said: "I couldn't be more excited. Working in the rugged, beautiful terrains of Australia with three of the world's most talented, dedicated actors in Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana is such a joy – even as I put them through the [ringer] in this unique survivor story."

© Kane Skennar/NETFLIX © 2026 The movie was filmed in New South Wales Reflecting on using Australia as the location, Baltasar said: "No other country in the world could have taken the place of Australia as our primary location. The unrivaled landscape, studio facilities and talented crews in New South Wales have been a boon to this production. "I want to thank the people of NSW, the NSW government, and the Australian Government's Location Offset for all the support we've received in making this journey possible."

Apex will land on Netflix on 24 April 2026.