Hugh Jackman makes it official with 'magical' girlfriend Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman has taken the next step in his romance with Broadway star Sutton Foster, a year after they were first linked and a month after they made their red carpet debut in Los Angeles.

The Wolverine actor took a moment on Wednesday to pay tribute to his partner on Instagram, marking the first time either had acknowledged the other on social media since the beginning of their relationship.

"@suttonlenore performing during the holidays at @cafecarlyle … now that's an iconic NYC night! And, truly magical," he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of Sutton onstage mid-performance, dressed in a shimmering green gown with a flattering cowl neckline.

He added a clip of the 50-year-old in the post, which saw her sweetly waving at him from the stage just before she launched into song. Fans took to the comment section to share the love, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning in that dress," while another added: "Two icons," and a third said: "Adorable! (Both of you)."

Another fan chimed in: "@thehughjackman, @suttonlenore I admire how supportive you both are of each other's work! #couplegoals BTW when are the two of you gonna perform together?!?" as another declared: "I loooooooove this soooooo much!"

In October, Hugh and Sutton walked the Song Sung Blue premiere red carpet together for the first time since their romance went public, with the 57-year-old looking dapper in a black tuxedo while the mother of one opted for a black slip dress with spaghetti straps.

The duo first met and formed a friendship in 2021 while starring in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, during which time Hugh was married to his longtime love, Deborra-Lee Furness, and Sutton was married to Ted Griffin.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee split in 2023 after 27 years of marriage, with the couple releasing a statement announcing the unexpected news.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," their statement read.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Sutton and Ted divorced in October 2024, and she was first spotted hand-in-hand with Hugh in January 2025, while dining out in Los Angeles.

Hugh and Sutton couldn't help but sing each other's praises while co-starring on The Music Man, with the Australian actor calling her an "exceptional talent and friend" in a social media post in 2021.

As for the Younger actress, she told Vogue in 2022 that he was "the hardest working man, incredibly kind and generous".

She added: "He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him. And he's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along.' But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends after 40."