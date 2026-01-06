Robson Green looks unrecognisable in unearthed photo from forgotten 90s role

Whether you know him as DI Geordie Keating from Grantchester or Dr Tony Hill from Wire in the Blood, Robson Green has established himself as a firm fixture on our TV screens ever since his first major role as Fusilier Dave Tucker in Soldier Soldier.

But long before those parts made him a household name, the actor and singer looked very different. He is hardly recognisable in this picture from 1991, when he played Jimmy Powell, a hospital porter in the A&E department at Holby City Hospital.

© Getty Images Robson Green on Casualty in 1991

Nearly 35 years later, Robson is back on our screens once again – this time returning to front his own travel series Robson Green's Weekend Escapes for a fourth season. At the same time, he is also making his return to Grantchester on Wednesday 7 January for the penultimate instalment before the detective series comes to a close.

What is Robson Green's Weekend Escapes?

In his travel series, Robson immerses himself in Britain's great landscapes, discovering the roads less travelled with guest stars along the way.

The synopsis reads: "Robson Green's Weekend Escapes showcases the North's breath-taking landscapes, cultural heritage, and wealth of activities that are perfect for the mind and body.

© BBC/Rivers Meet Productions/Signpost Entertainment/Zoila Brozas Robson Green, Matheson Green and David Green

"Set against the backdrop of some of the UK's most stunning scenery, this new BBC series is the perfect tonic to chase away the winter blues and will see Robson, along with family and some famous friends, appreciating a slower pace of life.

"On each journey, Robson tries an outdoor activity with a different famous face as they share their favourite memories from places close to their hearts across the North East, Cumbria, Yorkshire and the Scottish Borders."

Who features on Robson Green's Weekend Escapes?

Alongside Robson, the line-up of this 15-episode series promises a plethora of talent from across the entertainment industry, from Invictus Games gold medal winner JJ Chalmers and football pundit Alan Shearer to singer KT Tunstall and TV personality Gail Porter.

The series also features members of Robson's own family, including his brother and uncle, David and Matheson. Meanwhile, another exciting name includes his Grantchester co-star Rishi Nair, who joins Robson in Northumberland National Park.

© BBC/Rivers Meet Productions/Signpost Entertainment/Zoila Brozas Rishi Nair and Robson Green on Weekend Escapes

Robson Green's career

Away from his latest projects, Robson has enjoyed a long and varied career on screen.

He began acting in the 1980s, appearing on Casualty in 1989 as hospital porter Jimmy Powell, before starring as Fusilier Dave Tucker in 90s army drama Soldier Soldier. It was on this set that he met Jerome Flynn and the pair went on to collaborate on a performance of "Unchained Melody" by the Righteous Brothers.

The song proved such a hit (it became the bestselling single of 1995) that it led to the duo forming a pop band, Robson & Jerome. They went on to release further hit singles including I Believe and What Becomes of the Brokenhearted. Eventually, despite their musical success, they decided to step away from the music industry and return to acting.

© Getty Images Jerome Flynn and Robson Green became the first act in UK chart history to have their first three singles go straight to number one

Since then, Robson has starred in Touching Evil, Strike Back, Reckless, Waterloo Road and Being Human. One of his most well-known roles remains Geordie Keating in Grantchester, a character he has played for over a decade since the show's first season in 2014.

Over the years, Robson has starred opposite James Norton and Tom Brittney, before welcoming his latest crime-solving partner Rishi Nair, who plays Alphy Kottaram.

Speaking to press ahead of Grantchester season 10, Robson said: "I've done a lot of drama series, done hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of hours of primetime drama. And I have to say, I've never done a ten series of anything – and one of the reasons that brings me back is I know I'm going to have a good time."

The fourth series of Robson Green's Weekend Escapes continues at 6.30pm 5 January on BBC Two