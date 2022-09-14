Sosie Bacon and Scoot McNairy look all loved up as they pose together on red carpet

Sosie Bacon couldn't keep the smile off her face as she posed with boyfriend Scoot McNairy on the Blonde red carpet on Tuesday.

The daughter of acting legend Kevin Bacon, Sosie rocked a slinky black dress with a halterneck and accessorized with gold slingbacks, and gold bracelets and hoop earrings.

The pair put on a loved up display as they kept their arms wrapped around each for the cameras, with Scoot, 41, keeping it smart in a charcoal gray suit and tie.

Sosie, 29, and Scott went red carpet official with their romance in 2021 at the Los Angeles premiere of Ben Affleck's The Tender Bar.

Earlier this summer the pair went on a California road trip with friends, but rather than check into a fancy hotel - or even a budget motel - the group decided to sleep in their vehicles and document it.

The Mare of Eastown actress shared snapshots with the back of her car all decked out with duvets and covers, and with her pooches snuggled up comfortably as she laid down to rest with a girlfriend, Scott attempted to sleep in the other car.

The pair looked loved up

Clearly it wasn't a good sleep though, as she revealed she wasn't rested the next morning and had been awake with hiccups for hours.

Nevertheless, Sosie did admit though that the waves of the ocean could be heard as they settled on the Pacific Coast Highway, and the scenery wasn't bad either.

"I haven’t brushed my teeth in 3 full days and I can’t find my wallet," she also shared, alongside pictures of their truck holding their surfboard and Sosie and Scott lounging on a picnic blanket.

They met on the set of Narcos: Mexico

Sosie has an adorable relationship with her dad, Kevin, and they share a passion for many of the same things in life including music. So a recent video sent fans into overdrive as they attempted to perform a duet - only the actress couldn't stop laughing.

As Kevin strummed the guitar and continually asked the cameraman to "keep rolling," his daughter just kept on giggling. She captioned the clip: "Me and @kevinbacon have something reallyyyyyy special, good, amazing, and professional on the way. We pulled it off in a breeze, only did 45 takes."