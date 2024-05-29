Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale share rare glimpse into parenting their two sons

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale recently offered fans an intimate look into their family life, sharing rare insights on raising their two young sons, Rocco and Rafael.

During their appearance on The View, Bobby, 54, opened up about the challenges and joys of parenting children born just 20 months apart.

Despite being typically private about their personal lives, the couple candidly discussed how they manage their household and help their boys navigate their emotions.

When asked by host Sara Haines who plays the role of the disciplinarian, Rose, 44, was quick to respond: "We rotate, it's a rotation," she said. "Like any parent, you're always navigating every day with your kids, trying to understand where they're at and help them regulate and find out what inspires them."

© Astrid Stawiarz Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale talk about what it's like raising two young boys

Bobby, who also has an older son from a previous relationship, added, "I have three sons. Rose and I have two sons together and I have an almost 30-year-old son, so I have a lot of experience looking into these guys' eyes. It's funny, Rose just used the word 'regulate' because that's a popular word right now in our house, trying to figure out how to get them to regulate... it's a lot of, 'eyes here, eyes here please.'"

He continued to share the daily juggling act of parenting closely aged children. "It's constantly dealing with competition and resolving conflicts," he said.

"One of us will take one child for a walk while the other takes the other to a different room to try to resolve conflicts. We just try to stay on the same page and then talk about it, like probably most people do at the end of the night."

© RB/Bauer-Griffin Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne have two sons 20 months apart

Rose and Bobby, who welcomed Rocco in February 2016 and Rafael in November 2017, have always been private about their family life.

In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, they discussed their frequent collaborations and the practicality of working together. "It starts out as a very pragmatic thing," Bobby said. "You have the kids, the kids are getting bigger, and you don't want to spend the time apart."

The couple, who affectionately refer to each other as 'husband' and 'wife', recently teamed up again for the film Ezra, in which they play a divorced couple.

The film also features Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, and William A. Fitzgerald. Speaking about the project on Today, Bobby shared, "The nice thing about this is we shot it here in New York and New Jersey, and the kids know where we are at all times when we're working together, so that's nice."

© Rob Kim Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne are both actors

He went on to explain the importance of staying together as a family unit. "Our life is really just... aside from raising the kids, it's just scheduling, everything is scheduling. We always say, 'We've got to keep the band together,' so we take the kids with us wherever we go and try to work here as much as we can."

Working together is something both Rose and Bobby cherish. "Whenever there is an opportunity to work together, we know that we're going to have the kids close by, and it sort of all revolves around that. But it's always a good time working with Rose; she makes me laugh like no one else," Bobby added.

© Photo: Rex Rose and Bobby with their son

However, the conversation took an awkward turn when Today host Craig Melvin broached the subject of marriage. Referring to a previous interview where Rose mentioned that their wedding was "imminent," Craig asked Bobby about it. Bobby seemed taken aback, responding, "She said that? I didn't see that interview."

When Craig offered to read the interview to him, Bobby declined, laughing, "Nah, that's alright! We're good." With a shrug and a laugh, he added, "Yeah, sure."

Craig quickly wrapped up the interview, saying, "Okay, alright. Film looks good, again. Bobby Cannavale, always a pleasure."