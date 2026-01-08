Viewers binge-watching BBC's 'brilliant' new 6-part show

The BBC's new sitcom, Can You Keep a Secret?, starring Dawn French arrived on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday night, and viewers have hailed the binge-worthy series as "brilliant".

In the six-parter, Dawn plays Debbie Fendon, a recent widow and hard-working member of the community, who is harbouring a big secret. Her husband William didn't really die. He was mistakenly declared dead and has been hiding in the loft, waiting for the life insurance pay out.

It's no wonder fans are already loving the show. Not only does national treasure and comedy icon Dawn French lead the cast but it's written by Simon Mayhew-Archer, the producer of the BAFTA-winning comedy, This Country, so it's safe to say comedy fans are in good hands!

Keep reading to find out more about the show, including what viewers and critics have said.

WATCH: The trailer for Can You Keep a Secret?

© BBC/Big Talk Studios/Alistair Heap Viewers are loving the new sitcom What have viewers said about the show? One person said they were "obsessed already" after watching a short clip from the series. "Omg! It looks soooo good... obsessed already as I haven't seen any of it!" while another wasted no time binge watching the show on iPlayer, adding: "Watched all 6, brilliant - didn't stop laughing throughout! Well done." A third viewer penned: "Just watched all six episodes back to back… LOVED them!!! Proper laughs out loud from me!" while another praised the plot, adding: "Such an original and hilarious storyline. Looking forward to episode 2! Well done to all involved."

© BBC/Big Talk Studios/Alistair Heap The series follows widow Debbie, whose husband is not actually dead What is Can You Keep a Secret? about? The series follows widow Debbie Fendon, "granny, lawn bowler, tinpot dictator - who will stop at nothing to make sure her family’s protected," according to the synopsis. But Debbie is keeping a big secret – her husband is alive and well, living in the loft and waiting for the life insurance pay out so the couple can "live out their golden years in peace". The news, understandably, proves to be a bit of a shock for their son Harry, who struggles with both the duplicity and the illegality of his parents' decision. What is especially tricky for Harry, who has a family of his own, is that his wife Neha is a local police officer and, if she finds out, this could become a big problem for the Fendons. The synopsis continues: "Clearly Harry – reunited with a dad he’s just buried and the reality that his parents have turned into a pensioner version of Bonnie and Clyde – suddenly has a lot more to juggle. Sandwiched between two generations of toddlers, he finds himself navigating a very common stage of life - only this time, it’s criminal."

© BBC/Big Talk Studios/Alistair Heap Dawn French and Mark Heap lead the cast Who stars in Can You Keep a Secret? Dawn (French & Saunders, The Vicar of Dibley) leads the cast as Debbie Fendon, alongside Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner, Green Wing) as her husband William. They're joined by Craig Roberts (Submarine, The Fundamentals of Caring) as Harry and Mandip Gill (Doctor Who, Suspicion) as Neha.

© BBC/Big Talk Studios/Alistair Heap The series has received positive reviews from critics What have critics said about the series? The series has been met with positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian describing it as a "warm, witty watch" in its three-star review. Meanwhile, The Telegraph awarded four stars and praised writer Simon Mayhew-Archer's script as "grounded in reality and a wonderfully well-observed portrait of a certain kind of couple in retirement".