Grantchester viewers deliver unanimous verdict on season 10 return

Grantchester landed back on ITV for season ten on Wednesday night, and fans are all saying the same thing about the new return.

Season ten brings viewers back to the quaint English town of Grantchester, where sleuthing duo DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram continue investigating twisty murders.

After over a decade on air, Grantchester has developed a reputation for blending cosy crime with character-led storytelling – something UK fans were keen to see return after a delayed release after the US.

While the new episode features the usual central mystery, which unfolds during the town's Easter festivities, many viewers were left in stitches by the interactions between the cast – especially from Rishi Nair's Alphy. Long-time viewers will recognise the show's trademark balance of gentle humour, emotional undercurrents and neatly structured mysteries.

What are fans saying about Grantchester season 10? Taking to X to react to the new episode, one fan penned: "What a brilliant start to series 10 of #grantchester that was! A real mix of emotions. I haven't laughed so much for ages. Looking forward to tomorrow's episode," while another said: "I absolutely loved it! I haven't laughed so much for ages. Loved the bit near the beginning when [Alphy] was listening to each individual's comments/moans. That was very clever, and being an ex-vicar's wife, very relatable!" A third added: "Absolutely laughing at this episode so far. All of them together and reacting off each other was a delight," while a fourth hailed it: "A nice easy watch on a cold winter evening." The positive reaction was echoed across multiple platforms, with viewers on social media praising the episode's humour and warmth.



WATCH: Grantchester season 10 trailer

© PBS/MASTERPIECE What is Grantchester season 10 about? Picking up for its penultimate run, season ten promises to delve deeper into Alphy's backstory, which both pulls him and Geordie apart and ultimately brings them back together. The official synopsis reads: "The copper and priest crime-solving duo are back. Beyond baffling murders, they now face changing times, family struggles and secrets of their own. Robson Green and Rishi Nair star."

Who stars in Grantchester season 10? Alongside Robson Green and Rishi Nair, other returning cast members include Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott. Christie Russell-Brown also joins this season as university librarian Meg Grey, who strikes up a romantic connection with Alphy.

What did the creator say about Grantchester season 10? Speaking to press ahead of the season's launch, writer, creator and executive producer Daisy Coulam teased a "fun" series that she says is "about how this group of people save each other".

"This is Geordie and Alphy's first big series together and it's about that friendship, which is basically the centre of every series," she said. "It's about Geordie and Alphy, and Geordie discovering that Alphy isn't quite the glass-half-full guy that he seems to be, that there might be something more going on under the surface."

Grantchester continues to air on ITV on Thursday 8 January at 9pm.