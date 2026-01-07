Grantchester's Reverend Alphy to face 'tough' season 10 in testing return

Grantchester star Rishi Nair has teased an emotionally charged journey ahead for his character Reverend Alphy Kottaram, revealing that season ten will see the fan favourite pushed to his limits. Season ten returns viewers back to the sleepy town of Grantchester, where Alphy and Geordie are quickly drawn into a new case during Easter festivities.



Speaking to press about the new series, which lands on ITV on Wednesday, the actor explained that viewers will quickly realise Alphy isn't quite as settled as he might appear – particularly when it comes to love.

© PBS/MASTERPIECE "I think he finds it hard to be in a relationship," Rishi revealed. "And of settling down with one person because of things that have happened to him in his life." Despite his reservations, Alphy longs for the kind of happiness he sees in others – especially his close bond with DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and his wife Cathy. "He confides in Geordie and says, 'I want what you and Cathy have.' He does want that."

Alphy's new love interest in season 10 Season ten also introduces a potential new romance for Alphy: Meg Grey, a university librarian played by Christie Russell-Brown. But Rishi suggests it's far from plain sailing: "As the season progresses, it's about whether he's in the right place and frame of mind to be able to give himself to someone else." It's not just matters of the heart causing trouble, though, as Rishi revealed that Alphy is forced to confront unresolved issues from his past, bringing long-buried emotions to the surface.

"He has to face his past again and open up boxes he thought he'd dealt with and locked away," explained Rishi. "Like anybody when you're dealing with stuff like that, your relationships with your characters or with the people like Geordie are affected, but also with new people. His relationship with this new person that he's met is also tested."

Alphy's secrets resurface As those secrets resurface, viewers will see a much more vulnerable side to the reverend. "You start to see cracks in Alphy's story and his life, and it really tests him as a person," the actor said. "They're really deep secrets within him, and he's lived his life a certain way because of that. Now he's had to kind of open that box up again and face some childhood trauma in a sense, which is really difficult for him." The emotional strain also takes its toll on his relationships – particularly his friendship with Geordie. "Geordie and Alphy's relationship is really tested in series ten, to a point where you think, 'Can they come back from it?'" said Rishi.

And it doesn't stop there. Rishi confirmed that Alphy's struggles ripple outwards, affecting everyone around him. "It affects all of his relationships – with Geordie, Mrs C and Meg, who's a new character this season." Summing up what fans can expect, the star added: "Yeah – a tough, tough season for Alphy."

Season 10 of Grantchester lands on ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesday 7 January