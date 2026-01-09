Jenna Bush Hager marks emotional end of an era with host switch-up

Jenna Bush Hager bid farewell to her temporary co-host, Matt Rogers, on January 8. The TODAY with Jenna & Friends anchor took to her Instagram Stories to repost an emotional photograph shared by the show's Chat Producer, Rainy Farrell.

The photograph captured a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the inner workings of the show, with Jenna posing next to Matt and the rest of the crew on set. Alongside the picture, Rainy penned: "Last studio day of @jennaandfriends with the incomparable @mattrogerstho … 1 year and 60 rotating cohosts later this team did it (with some people missing) and yes … a few tears were shed today @jennabhager. This team. Now, @sheinelle_0 we are waiting for you!"

The post comes after Jenna announced that Sheinelle Jones will take over as her permanent co-host on the show. For eleven months, Jenna had been hosting with rotating guest hosts.

© Instagram Jenna marked an end of an era

Through tears, Jenna said back in December 2025: "Over the last year, I have had the privilege of hosting this show with 60 incredible friends who all opened up to me, who inspired me. I've laughed, I've cried, I've made some incredible friends, and I've learned so much about myself."

She continued, announcing Sheinelle's new role: "Today I am so thrilled to announce I have found my forever friend, and we are going to start a brand new journey in January. I couldn't be more excited to share this person with you all."

Sheinelle has been part of the TODAY family since 2014, starting on the weekend editions and hosting the first hour.

© Getty Images Jenna Bush Hager announced her new co-host

Matt had been helping Jenna cap off her final week of TODAY's Fourth Hour in its current iteration as TODAY with Jenna & Friends, one that began a year ago when Hoda Kotb left the show. Since then, she has had a host of A-list guest hosts like Matt, Scarlett Johansson, Rosie Perez, Leslie Bibb, and many more, plus more familiar faces like her TODAY colleagues and her husband Henry Hager.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Sheinelle Jones will take over from January 12

Matt comically speculated on the show's airing on January 5, that since he was chosen to partake in the last week, that must have meant he was a shoe-in to become the show's permanent host.

On Monday, January 12, a new iteration of the show begins, with Third Hour anchor Sheinelle taking over the co-host role, with the show being rebranded as TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle.