TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager unimpressed by 'skinny' comments over real-life appearance vs TV

TV versus real life can be a very real disparity sometimes, or at least appear to be. Just ask Jenna Bush Hager!

The TV personality and former First Daughter, 44, spoke with her co-anchor Matt Rogers on the January 7 edition of TODAY with Jenna & Friends about how people perceive them off-screen versus on.

As you can see in the video above, as Matt, 35, noted how a woman once told him he looks "so much more handsome on TV," a shocked Jenna revealed the equally surprising (and potentially awkward) comments she herself has gotten over her appearance off the screen.

© Getty Images Former guest and friend Matt Rogers joined Jenna Bush Hager for the last week of "TODAY with Jenna & Friends"

"What would you prefer: people being, like, you look better in pictures, or people saying you look better in person," was the question he posed to his co-anchor, who even threw in a comment from her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush about it.

Matt is helping Jenna cap off her final week of TODAY's Fourth Hour in its current iteration as TODAY with Jenna & Friends, one that began a year ago when Hoda Kotb left the show. Since then, she has had a host of A-list guest hosts like Matt, Scarlett Johansson, Rosie Perez, Leslie Bibb, and many more, plus more familiar faces like her TODAY colleagues and her husband Henry Hager.

On Monday, July 12, a new iteration of the show begins, with Third Hour anchor Sheinelle Jones taking over the co-host role, with the show being rebranded as TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle.