Steph McGovern 'buzzing' as star confirmed for 'tense' 6-part BBC show – details

Steph McGovern finally returned to the BBC last year, with the star beginning hosting duties on long-running show Crimewatch, as well as fronting the brand-new Farm 999. But on Saturday, the presenter's latest project was announced.

The BBC has confirmed that Steph will now be fronting BBC 2's The Big Deal, which will see seven pairs of art lovers go head-to-head in the world of contemporary art dealership in a bid to win £50,000 worth of art.

Contestants will be tested each week with challenges ranging from spotting up and coming talents in the art world, building relationships with established artists and wooing potential buyers before securing a deal.

Their efforts will be judged by art dealer and art fair director Cordelia De Freitas, who will be joined by a range of guest judges over the series. So far, it's been confirmed that curator Matt Carey-Williams, artist Margo McDaid and Ani Petrov, the marketing vice president for a digital art marketplace, will be among the guest judges.

Speaking about her new show, Steph said: "While lots of people are happy to splash out on theatre tickets, music festivals or holidays abroad, spending time and money looking at, or buying art can feel a bit more intimidating. This show dispels the myth that the art world is exclusive.

"I'm buzzing for you to see how our dealers, from all walks of life, get on when we take them into the heart of the art market, and along all the arteries that stem from it, with the ultimate aim of making money!"

© Instagram Steph confirmed she was heading back to the BBC last year

Meanwhile, Kieran Doherty, the co-founder and co-CEO of Stellify Media, which will produce the show, added: "The Big Deal with Steph McGovern is a fun and fast-paced new series that aims to test the skills of seven aspiring art collectors. We've created a series that is visually exciting, tense, and full of real insights into contemporary art, and Steph is the perfect host!"

It's not yet been confirmed when the series will air, but watch this space!

Steph's return to the BBC

The presenter left the BBC in 2019 when she joined Channel 4. The following year, the star started hosting Steph's Packed Lunch, however, the show was sadly cancelled in 2023, with the broadcaster citing low viewership among the reasons.

In August 2025, Steph confirmed that she would be heading back to the BBC with three new projects. At the time, she only teased that they included a new daytime series on BBC 1, a new evening show on BBC 2 and a longstanding TV show.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Stellify Media Steph is also the host of Farm 999 on BBC 1

Two months after her announcement, the mother-of-one started presenting on Crimewatch alongside Rav Wilding, while the following month she started presenting Farm 999, a 15-part series which followed the issues that farmers faced in their day-to-day lives.

There were episodes focusing on thieves making off with livestock, while others dealt with wildfires destroying farming land and animals needing rescuing after getting trapped in mud.