Steph McGovern makes shock transition to acting with BBC sitcom – details

Steph McGovern is making the transition to acting! Almost a year after her namesake show, Steph's Packed Lunch was cancelled on Channel 4, the broadcaster has confirmed her supporting role in Smoggie Queens – a new sitcom landing on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

© Instagram Steph McGovern will appear in Smoggie Queens on BBC Three

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Steph, 42, announced the news, telling fans: "I'd been sworn to secrecy about this….and now I can tell you…I'm in the new BBC sitcom Smoggie Queens!"

Giving fans a glimpse of one of the characters, Steph noted that the show was "Filmed in Teeside and written by this Boro legend @phildunning."

© Instagram The presenter gave fans a glimpse of her trailer

Revealing just how long she's been keeping the secret, Steph re-shared a throwback photo from a few months back. "That time I posed this pic in the summer…I was secretly filming an episode with the @smoggiequeens gang," she remarked.

Set in Middlesbrough, Smoggie Queens follows a group of friends who are extremely proud of their North Eastern hometown, not to mention their place in the LGBTQ+ community.

Among them, fans will get to meet the "volatile" Dickie (Phil Dunning), drag queen Mam (Mark Benton), the stylish Lucinda (Alexandra Mardell), awkward Sal (Patsy Lowe) and newcomer Stewart (Elijah Young).

Drag Race royalty Michelle Visage, Peaky Blinders actress Charlotte Riley, Ted Lasso's Bill Fellows, It's A Sin's Michael Mather and Flying Tiger's Peter McPherson are taking on supporting roles.

Currently, a release date for Smoggie Queens is yet to be determined, however, it will premiere in autumn 2024.

Speaking about the six-part series, writer and actor Phil Dunning said: "I feel so stupidly lucky that such an incredibly talented cast agreed to come and be part of Smoggie Queens. They were an absolute dream to work with and I'm in awe and adulation of every single one of them."

Michelle Visage also appears in the series

Michelle Visage has also opened up about her time on set. "Filming Smoggie Queens was an absolute joy, and I am so excited for everyone to meet Elaine, an uptight office assistant, who I had so much fun playing - wait until you meet her!" she said.

"The script is brilliant, the costumes are amazing, and I loved being amongst Middlesbrough royalty for the day! I'm an official Smoggie now!"

© Instagram Steph revealed that she's written a book in July

For Steph, the show marks a new chapter in her ever-impressive career. Following the conclusion of her chatshow last year, the mum-of-one has been busier than ever, penning a new thriller novel called Deadline which she teased in July.

She has also continued to appear as a panel member on The Last Leg, while hosting her hit podcast The Rest Is Money alongside Robert Peston.