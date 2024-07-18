Rav Wilding's love life: from secret split from wife to new 'co-star girlfriend'

Rav Wilding is a regular face on BBC One's Morning Live, where he shares his expert advice on crime and scams. The 46-year-old has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to fraud and public safety thanks to his former career as a police officer.

The Crimewatch star, who previously served in the British Army, spent eight years working for the Metropolitan police before deciding to step down as a CID detective to focus on his TV career. Rav has appeared on various shows from Strictly Come Dancing to Scam Interceptors, but what about his life away from the cameras? Keep reading for all we know about his relationship history, including his recent split from TV producer wife Jill and his new relationship with his Morning Live co-star…

Rav's split from TV producer wife after 11 years

For over 11 years, Rav was in a relationship with Loose Women producer Jill Morgan.

The couple, who began dating in 2012, tied the knot in 2017 before welcoming a daughter, Poppy, in 2020.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Rav and his wife Jill Morgan split last year

In April, Rav revealed that he and Jill had quietly split in 2023. The TV star penned in a statement: "For those asking questions... Myself and [Jill] amicably separated last year. Our focus is on co-parenting our hugely loved and beautiful daughter."

Rav's new romance with former co-star

Rav is reportedly in a new relationship with Surrey police detective Rebecca Mason, whom he first met at the end of October last year.

Rebecca has made various TV appearances as an expert on romance fraud, including Morning Live and the BBC documentary series Ill Gotten Gains, which is co-hosted by Rav and Angellica Bell - although the pair never worked together on the crime show.

© BBC Studios Rebecca Mason is a romance fraud expert on Morning Live

She's also been one of the regular ground hunters in Channel 4's hit series Hunted and its spin-off Celebrity Hunted since 2017.

While Rav and Rebecca haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, the Morning Live star makes regular appearances on Rebecca's Instagram page.

© @_the_mason_/Instagram Rav and Rebecca are reportedly in a relationship

Back in June, the police detective shared a montage of images from over the past six months, including many loved-up snaps of her and Rav.

One photo sees Rebecca perched on Rav's lap at home, while another shows the duo enjoying a restaurant meal with Rebecca's parents.

"Well well well...nearly half way through the year and oh boy...what a crazy half the year it has been. ....bring on the next 6!!" Rebecca penned in the caption, adding: "I'm so EXCITED!!!"

© @_the_mason_/Instagram Rebecca has shared several snaps of her and Rav on Instagram

Questioning the nature of their relationship, one follower penned: "Lovely pics! Sooo you and Rav dating?" While Rebecca didn't reply to the comment, she did like the post.

Rav's previous relationships

Back in 2008, Rav was engaged to air hostess Lauren Alcorn – a former flame of footballer Rio Ferdinand. The couple went their separate ways in 2009 and during a 2010 court case against an internet stalker, Rav's lawyer revealed that the stress caused by the harassment led to the breakdown of his engagement to Lauren.

Rav later moved on with TV personality and glamour model, Chantelle Houghton, who's perhaps best known for appearing on the fourth series of Celebrity Big Brother.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Rav was previously linked to Chantelle Houghton

The pair began dating in late 2010 but split six months later in 2011.

After the couple were pictured rowing during a picnic date in the park, Rav addressed media speculation as he confirmed their breakup. "Wanted to clarify [the] situation after speculation 2day," he penned on social media. "Sadly Chantelle & I are no longer in a relationship as I've had to draw a line under it. It’s been a really difficult week and a lot has gone on, & I appreciate everyone's kind words. The relationship wasn't what I wanted so badly and wasn't the genuine thing I thought it was.

"It's so upsetting as I genuinely & truly loved Chantelle, but the publicity side isn't always reflective of the truth. All I ask is that you don't believe everything that's written, and thanks again to everyone who's been in touch – means a lot x."