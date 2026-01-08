'Twisted' 8-part drama lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating ahead of season return

Calling all Industry fans! Season four of the hit HBO and the BBC banking drama is about to hit screens – and the new instalment has already scored a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The hit show, which first aired in 2020, follows a group of newly graduated young professionals who are all trying to make their way through the cutthroat world of high finance at a top investment bank, Pierpoint & Co, in London.

Known for attracting starry names – including Kit Harington, Marisa Abela and David Jonsson – and its extravagant depiction of the elite business world, the series is created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, and has an overall score of 92 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Intrigued? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Industry, including what viewers are saying about the highly anticipated next instalment…

WATCH: Industry Series 4 Official Trailer

© BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Simon Ridgway What is Industry about? Picking up after the events of season three, the new series finds Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) at the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads. But soon they're drawn into a "high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game" when a splashy fintech darling bursts on to the London scene. The synopsis continues: "As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

© BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO Who stars in Industry season 4? Myha'la (Swiped) returns as Harper Stern, while Marisa Abela (Back to Black) is Yasmin Kara-Hanani and Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) is Sir Henry Muck.

© BBC There's a list of exciting newcomers to the cast this season, including Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) as Jim Dycker, Claire Forlani (Departure) as Cordelia Hanani-Spyrka, Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) as Jay Jonah Atterbury and Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale) as Whitney Halberstram.

© BBC Other new names include Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) as Kwabena Bannerman, Kiernan Shipka (The Last Showgirl) as Hayley Clay, Jack Farthing (The Serial Killer's Wife) as Edward Smith and Amy James-Kelly (Coronation Street) as Jennifer Bevan.

© BBC Amy James-Kelly plays Jennifer Bevan Industry season 4 Rotten Tomatoes score While the masses patiently wait for the highly anticipated return of season four, those who have managed to sneak a peek early have already given their verdict and it is currently sitting at a perfect 100 per cent score with 13 reviews. In its four-star review, The Guardian hailed it as a "daring, debauched and jaw-dropping treat", calling it "truly twisted, top-tier television". Meanwhile, Variety wrote: "Industry season 4 is a wildly ambitious reinvention that cranks the HBO finance drama up to 11," while The Standard added: "Abela and Harrington are eternally watchable in their messy marriage, and watching them scream at each other is like sinking into a warm bath."

© BBC What have the cast said about Industry season 4? Speaking about the success of Industry, Myha'la said: "It's such good television, with great acting, exceptional, unmatched writing and producers and partners that are all really passionate about the show. We all want to make it. We all want to be there. We all want it to do well. A singular focused vision of making genuinely good TV. That makes it undeniable."

© BBC Marisa Abela plays Yasmin Kara-Hanani When asked what it was like welcoming the new cast, Marisa Abela said: "It's been amazing to work with our new cast and the new scenarios they allow us to find our own characters in. I love to see how Yasmin interacts with the new characters and who puts her on the front or the back foot and how she reacts to that. She continued: "The fact that the Yasmin, Harper, Eric relationship is still present to ground the show and what we know and love about Industry means that we can just be really playful with all the new characters that are allowing us to discover new sides to the people we think we understand by now."

Industry season four returns to BBC and iPlayer on 12 January in the UK and HBO on 11 January in the US.