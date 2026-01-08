'Fantastic' returning thriller with Midsomer Murder and Downton Abbey stars should be on your watchlist

The BBC's hit comedy thriller, Black Ops, returns to our screens on Thursday night with its second season, which welcomed an impressive host of guest stars, including Midsomer Murders star Annette Badland and Downton Abbey actor Ed Speleers.

The award-winning series stars BAFTA winner Gbemisola Ikumelo and Hammed Animashaun as Dom and Kay, two underqualified undercover cops who are thrust into a criminal underworld. Season two sees the pair enter the world of espionage in their new jobs at MI5. But when Dom takes a gamble to impress a senior agent, he sparks a dangerous chain of events.

The buddy cop series has been praised for its excellent cast, as well as the brilliant chemistry between the two leads and its perfect blend of high-stakes action with laugh-out-loud comedy.

Keep reading to find out more, including how to watch the new season.

WATCH: The trailer for Black Ops season 2

What is Black Ops about?

In season one, east London-based police community support officers Dom and Kay are recruited by DI Clinton Blair to infiltrate a local drug gang in an 'off-the-books' undercover operation.

© BBC/James Stack Gbemisola Ikumelo and Hammed Animashaun star in the show

The duo manage to convince the gang that they are fired police officers turned drug dealers and are recruited into the group. But it's not long before events take an unexpected turn.

Season two sees Dom and Kay in their new jobs at MI5. But despite working in the world of espionage, their jobs are far from glamorous. "All that changes when Dom meets a charismatic spy called Steve, offering the promise of more exciting, classified work," reads the synopsis. "Dom and Kay soon find themselves embroiled in an escapade that tests their wits, their friendship, and their love of carnival to the limits."

Who stars in Black Ops?

Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own) leads the cast as Dom, alongside Hammed Animashaun (The Wheel of Time) as Kay.

© BBC/James Stack Ed Speelers plays Steve in season two

They're joined by an all-star guest cast, including Tom Stourton (Barbie, Poor Things), Nigel Havers (Chariots of Fire, Coronation Street), Annette Badland (Heartstopper, Ted Lasso), Ed Speleers (Downton Abbey, You) and Cathy Tyson (Help, Death in Paradise).

What have viewers said about the show?

It's safe to say that season one went down a storm with both viewers, who described the show as "fantastic" and "hilarious and suspenseful at the same time".

One person wrote on X: "Just binged watched BBC #BlackOps brilliant, really funny," while another added: "Just started watching Black Ops & it's brilliant. I'm in stitches, best UK comedy I've watched since Motherland."

© BBC/James Stack The show returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 8 January

A third person wrote: "Just finished watching #BlackOps on BBC. Brilliant stuff! Part Top Boy, part Line of Duty, all funny!"

Meanwhile, the series was met with mostly positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian describing it as "pitch-perfect, star-packed joy" in its five-star review, which praised the comedy for spotlighting racism. The Independent, on the other hand, awarded three stars and said the series was "charming enough" but noted a "shortage of belly laughs".

How to watch Black Ops

Black Ops season two is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Episode one airs on BBC One at 9.30pm on Thursday 8 January. Season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.