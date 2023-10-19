Channel 4 cancels Steph's Packed Lunch after three years – details

Steph's Packed Lunch has been cancelled after three years. Confirming the news, Channel 4 has released an official statement, explaining that the daytime show will not be recommissioned after its contract ends in December. Series presenter Steph McGovern is yet to address the news.

© Instagram Channel 4 confirmed that Steph's Packed Lunch will not be recomissioned after its contract ends in December

Explaining the decision, Channel 4 stated: "With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

"We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target. We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph's Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions."

© Instagram The show began airing in 2020

It was back in 2020 that Steph's Packed Lunch first premiered on Channel 4, with journalist Steph presenting some of the earlier episodes from her home in Yorkshire, due to the pandemic. Nowadays, the show is filmed at Leeds Docks.

After three years on the air, fans have had a major reaction to the news, with several taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their disappointment.

"I love #stephspackedlunch such a shame to axe it. Brilliant show and presenters and audience panels. Well done Steph and team," wrote one. "@Channel4 Why in the world would you axe @PackedLunchC4? You've got to be mad?! #stephspackedlunch" tweeted another.

© Instagram Fans have been left disappointed by the news

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Gutted @PackedLunchC4 I think this show is brilliant - a real loss that it's going #StephsPackedLunch."

MORE: Steph McGovern reveals daughter's secret talent in incredible candid photo

READ: Downton Abbey stars team up for Channel 4's new apocalypse comedy-drama – see first look

A former BBC star, Steph worked in financial journalism for years, and appeared regularly on BBC Breakfast, before landing her daytime show in 2020. As well as hosting Steph's Packed Lunch, the 41-year-old currently hosts the podcast The Rest Is Money alongside Robert Peston.

© Instagram When she's not on the show, Steph also presents The Rest is Money podcast

As for her life away from the cameras, Steph lives in Yorkshire with her mystery girlfriend and their three-year-old daughter. While the TV star rarely offers glimpses inside her private life and has yet to reveal the name of her little girl or even the identity of her partner, she has shared photos of her modern family home on occasion.