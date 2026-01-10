Holliday Grainger's 'engrossing' thriller's third season gets first look glimpse – photos

Fans have been obsessed with the "mind-blowing" thriller The Capture since it first aired on the BBC in 2019. A second season followed in 2022, and its third is set to be released this spring.

The BBC have now released the first look at the returning the show, including its stars Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu. Holliday has been with the show since the beginning, starring as DCI Rachel Carey, while Paapa joined in the second season, playing Security Minister Isaac Turner MP.

The first-look images also feature returning stars like Indira Varma, who played Newsnight presenter Khadija Khan, Ben Miles as Commander Danny Hart, Lia Williams as DSU Gemma Garland, Ginny Holder as DI Nadia Latif, Ron Perlman as CIA agent Frank Napier, Nigel Lindsay as DCI Tom Kendricks and Tessa Wong as DC Chloe Tan.

It also features new stars, including Hugh Quarshie (Fantastic Beasts), who stars as Commissioner Cameron Yates and Linus Roache (Vikings), who will play Colonel Figgis. Also joining the cast are Killian Scott (Love/Hate), Jonathan Aris (Good Omens), Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones), Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch) and Amanda Drew (The Outlaws).

The third season will follow Rachel after she exposes the UK intelligence services for using a clandestine video manipulation programme known as Correction. In the wake, Rachel becomes the Acting Commander of Counter Terrorism Command and oversees regaining the public trust using surveillance technology Operation Veritas.

However, a "brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror" takes place, leaving behind just one witness. As she continues to investigate, Rachel is drawn into an "unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media".

The images come as Netflix prepares to stop airing the first two seasons of the show. The thriller, which has been hailed as "engrossing" by fans will leave the streaming platform on 30 January.

Holliday Grainger As the show returns, Rachel Carey will have a brand-new career, but she'll soon be thrown into a major case…



Linus Roache Linus is joining the cast as Colonel Figgis.



Hugh Quarshie Linus isn't the only new face for fans, as Hugh Quarshie is also set to make his debut in the popular series.



Indira Varma Indira played the formidable Newsnight presenter Khadija in the second season, and she's now back for a second outing.


