What happened to these daytime soap stars?

J. Eddie returned to Genoa City in 2023

One of the most instantly recognisable soap stars of the ‘90s, J. Eddie Peck made his mark as the aspiring novelist Cole Howard on The Young and the Restless (1993–1999), a quiet charmer who managed to steer clear of the town’s drama – unless it involved a love triangle. Prior to this, he had a year-long turn as Howard “Hawk” Hawkin on Days of Our Lives (1991–1992), and later took over the iconic role of Dr. Jake Martin on All My Children (2000–2003), succeeding Michael Lowry. Beyond soaps, fans may remember him as the suave Lance Apollonaire on Cheers (1982–1993) or from the Mary-Kate and Ashley-led holiday flick To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992).

After stepping away from the soap opera spotlight in the mid-2000s, the star made a triumphant return to The Young and the Restless in November 2023 – clearly Cole had some unfinished business in Genoa City. Although fans were ecstatic to see him back, they were left reeling when his storyline wrapped in a shocking manner. Nevertheless, J. Eddie’s legacy as one of daytime television’s enduring leading men is undeniable – and we’re seriously hoping for his possible return to Days of Our Lives.