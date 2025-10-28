What happened to these daytime soap stars?

Once the darlings of daytime drama, these actors had us glued to our screens week after week, tangled in love triangles, shocking betrayals, and no shortage of unforgettable cliffhangers. From the breakout stars of hits like The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives, these shows launched the careers of some of the genre’s most iconic stars – and created fan-favourite characters that we still remember today.
But what happened to these soap legends after they left their shows? From the veteran stars who gracefully stepped away from the spotlight to those who made jaw-dropping returns, we’re taking a look at what became of the actors who once ruled daytime television.
J. Eddie returned to Genoa City in 2023
J. Eddie Peck
One of the most instantly recognisable soap stars of the ‘90s, J. Eddie Peck made his mark as the aspiring novelist Cole Howard on The Young and the Restless (1993–1999), a quiet charmer who managed to steer clear of the town’s drama – unless it involved a love triangle. Prior to this, he had a year-long turn as Howard “Hawk” Hawkin on Days of Our Lives (1991–1992), and later took over the iconic role of Dr. Jake Martin on All My Children (2000–2003), succeeding Michael Lowry. Beyond soaps, fans may remember him as the suave Lance Apollonaire on Cheers (1982–1993) or from the Mary-Kate and Ashley-led holiday flick To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992).
After stepping away from the soap opera spotlight in the mid-2000s, the star made a triumphant return to The Young and the Restless in November 2023 – clearly Cole had some unfinished business in Genoa City. Although fans were ecstatic to see him back, they were left reeling when his storyline wrapped in a shocking manner. Nevertheless, J. Eddie’s legacy as one of daytime television’s enduring leading men is undeniable – and we’re seriously hoping for his possible return to Days of Our Lives.
Michael has five soap roles under his belt
Michael Lowry
Is there any soap star doing it quite like Michael Lowry? The star first made his mark as the dedicated Dr. Jake Martin on All My Children (1996–2000) – preceding J. Eddie Peck in the role – before swapping Pine Valley for Oakdale during a year-long stint as Les Sweeney on As The World Turns (2005–2005). After donning a doctor’s coat once again in The Bold and the Beautiful(2006), he later joined the cast of One Life to Live (2009–2010) as scheming criminal Ross Rayburn.
With a few doors still open for a daytime TV comeback fans wondered if there was any chance they’d see Michael on the small screen again. Their wish was granted when the star took on his third ‘soap doctor’ role as Dr. Clay Snyder in Days of Our Lives (2021). Though the storyline was brief – and ended in a jaw-dropping fashion – it marked the fifth soap he’d appeared in, and here’s hoping it’s far from his last!
Tonja made a shock return to General Hospital in 2017
Tonja Walker
An undisputed queen of daytime drama, Tonja Walker has long been a master of the cunning villainess. A former beauty pageant winner, she joined the cast of Capitol (1982–1984) as Heiress Lizbeth Bachman before playing mob princess Olivia Jerome on General Hospital (1988–1990), proving her skill at playing the glamorous antagonist. She returned to the world of high-stakes intrigue as former FBI agent Alex Olanov on One Life to Live (1990–1997), a role she reprised in multiple return visits, and added recurring arcs in both Guiding Light (2003–2004) and Passions (2005–2007) to her resume.
Tonja once again appeared in her Emmy-nominated role as Alex Olanov for One Life to Live’s special 10,000th episode in 2007, which sparked additional stints in 2009 and 2011, due to fan demand.
After a seemingly definitive exit all those years back, viewers were beyond stunned when Olivia Jerome reappeared in General Hospital in 2017 – this is a soap opera, after all. Though that chapter has since closed, Tonja has proved to have a knack for making unforgettable entrances, so who knows when we’ll see her on the small screen again?
Sharon briefly returned to General Hospital for the most touching reason
Sharon Wyatt
A General Hospital legend, Sharon Wyatt found her home in soaps after previous roles in hit flicks like Commando (1985) alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.
She first stepped into Port Charles as the savvy reporter Tiffany Hill from 1981 to 1984, and after a brief hiatus, returned in 1986 for nearly a decade. A fan-favourite addition to the show, who went on to marry the show’s resident corporate tycoon Sean Donely, Sharon received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 1994.
Her soap journey continued with a year-long stint as Rachel Barrett on Passions (2005–2007) before she delighted fans by reprising her role as Tiffany on the spin-off series General Hospital: Night Shift (2008). While that marked the last time Sharon graced our screens, she returned once more in 2021 for a heartfelt voice tribute to John Reilly, who played her on-screen husband, after he passed away – a touching reminder of the pair’s lasting impact on the long-running show.
Victoria's character is still an inspiration today
Victoria Rowell
The Young and the Restless veteran, Victoria Rowell, first arrived at Genoa City in 1990 as Drucilla Winters, a feisty ballerina-turned-model who has the ultimate rags-to-riches glow-up.
From her fierce rivalry with Ashley Abbott to her passionate relationship with Neil Winters, Drucilla became a cornerstone of the show, earning Victoria three Daytime Emmy nominations. She balanced soap stardom with a lead role in Diagnosis: Murder (1993–2001) opposite Dick Van Dyke, as well as film roles in the likes of Barb Wire (1996) with Pamela Anderson.
After appearing in 2,000 episodes, Victoria 'reluctantly' left in 2007 claiming she experienced racial discrimination. Despite this, she continued to leave her mark on the industry, creating her own TV comedy The Rich and the Ruthless (2017–2021) based on her bestselling book Secrets of a Soap Opera Diva (2010). After the announcement of Beyond the Gates(2025–), the first soap to primarily feature Black characters, Victoria shared that the network sent her a letter acknowledging her influence in the show. She also told The Independent she still receives letters from fans who cite Drucilla as their ultimate inspiration – a testament to the enduring legacy of both the character and the actress.
Michael made his debut in another long-running soap in 2025
Michael Dietz
A familiar face to daytime audiences, Michael Dietz first made waves as Alan-Michael Spaulding on Guiding Light (1996–1997) before hopping over to Port Charles (1997–1999) as the first actor to bring Dr. Joe Scanlon to life.
He’s perhaps most known to fans for his later role as the music-loving Dr. Mark Maclaine on The Bold and the Beautiful (2002–2005), a role that saw him abruptlyleave town at the end of season 18 (no spoilers…). He also popped up in Passions (2007) and guest-starred on hit shows like Charmed (2000) and House M.D. (2005).
After swapping acting for producing – he’s worked on hit reality shows like The Apprentice and Love Island USA – Michael made a surprise return to daytime TV in Days Of Our Lives in 2025. Though the star told TV Insiderhe was nervous to return, he described the experience as “awesome” – and he couldn’t resist poking fun at his soap legacy. “What is it with me and doctors?” he joked. “Ironically, my daughter wants to go to UCLA for her Master’s and PhD. She wants ‘doctor’ at the end of her name, so the big joke is I’ve played one on TV, and my daughter will be one”.
Renée helped producers plan out her character's send-off
Renée Jones
A true Days of Our Lives icon, Renée Jones took over the role of Lexie Carver from Shellye Broughton in 1993, portraying the former police officer and daughter of crime boss Stefano DiMera. Fans had been eagerly awaiting her arrival, especially after her guest appearances in shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation (1993), and her arrival in Salem did not disappoint. Renée spent fifteen years at the heart of the show's drama, with no shortage of juicy storylines and family tension after her marriage into the Horton-Carver family.
After scaling back to recurring status in 2007, Renée made the decision to step away from the spotlight for good in 2012, craving a quieter life. She told TV Guide that she worked closely with the production team to craft a send-off that was dramatic yet heartfelt. “There will be lots of crying, lots of goodbyes, but it will be very beautiful,” she explained. “The writers have done a fabulous job”. Whether you’re catching up for the first time or indulging in a rewatch, we can guarantee there won’t be a dry eye in the house.
Marcy delighted fans when she appeared at the Santa Barbara anniversary event
Marcy Walker
A soap legend from the get-go, Marcy Walker turned down a role in As The World Turns to make her daytime debut on All My Children – her first-ever acting role. She played the role of the scheming yet vulnerable Liza Colby from 1981 to 1984, then again from 1995 to 2005, earning two Outstanding Supporting Actress Daytime Emmy nominations.
In between her runs as Liza, Marcy also played Eden Capwell on Santa Barbara (1984–1991), forming one half of the show’s first-ever super-couple with Cruz Castillo and racking up even more Emmy nominations along the way.
With an open-ended exit leaving fans to speculate she might return to All My Children, she sadly didn’t get the chance before the show was cancelled in 2011. While she was absent from the reunion in 2017 that took place on Hallmark’s Home & Family, she made a highly-anticipated appearance at the Santa Barbara 40th Anniversary event in 2024 alongside her former co-star A Martinez. The star has since left acting entirely and is now reportedly a youth minister in North Carolina.