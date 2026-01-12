7 backstage moments you might have missed at the Golden Globe Awards 2026

Awards season is well and truly underway now that the Golden Globes have wrapped. The brightest stars in Hollywood flocked to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California to celebrate the best of film and television over the last 12 months.

As always, the night was full of surprises and first time winners, including Irish actress Jessie Buckley, who won her first Golden Globe for her emotional performance in Chloe Zhao's Hamnet, and Adolescence star Owen Cooper, who became the youngest actor to win a Golden Globe for best supporting male actor, continuing his record-breaking run of awards success.

But what about the moments you might have missed? From a surprise pregnancy reveal to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kissing at their table, here is all the behind-the-scenes action you didn't see on TV.

© Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images The Sinners star is expecting her second child Wunmi Mosaku's pregnancy reveal Actress Wunmi Mosaku turned out at the Golden Globes on Sunday to celebrate Sinners' seven nominations (and two wins). But the 39-year-old stole the show on the red carpet as she revealed her pregnancy. Wunmi, who stars in the action horror alongside Michael B Jordan, is expecting her second child. The actress was pictured holding her bump on the red carpet while donning a custom Matthew Reisman bright yellow gown. The British-Nigerian actress opened up about the struggles of pregnancy, especially as a Black woman. "Being pregnant as a Black woman, you're not just worrying about whether your baby will be okay, you're praying you will be too," she told Vogue. "Holding joy and fear at the same time is not abstract; it's rooted in lived experience, medical bias, and real statistics. Black maternal mortality is always on our minds."

WATCH: Do you remember the best dressed stars of 2025?

© Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images How sweet! Martin Short and Julia Roberts A super sweet moment between Martin Shorts and Julia Roberts was captured behind-the-scenes on Sunday night. The Only Murders in the Building actor placed a tender kiss on the Notting Hill star's forehead as George Clooney looked on.

© Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images The two lovebirds were pictured kissing at their table Kisses for Kylie and Timmy Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are having a moment this awards season. Following the Marty Supreme star's sweet shout-out to his partner of three years at the Critics Choice Awards, the lovebirds were pictured sharing a kiss at their table during the Golden Globes. The pair had plenty to celebrate after Timothée picked up the award for Best Actor for a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, beating the likes of Hollywood legends Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney.

© Getty Images Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus were all smiles as they posed for a photo A Disney reunion It's the best of both worlds! Former Disney stars Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez posed for a photo backstage at the ceremony. The Only Murders in the Building star, who donned a strapless Chanel gown, was smiling ear to ear as she reunited with Hannah Montana actress Miley, who looked stunning in a black sequined Saint Laurent gown.

© Michael Buckner/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images) Rhea won Best Female Actor in a Television Drama for her performance in Pluribus Rhea Seehorn and Ayo Edebiri It's The Bear and Pluribus crossover we didn't know we needed. Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri were all smiles as they posed for a photo backstage. Rhea went home with Best Female Actor in a Television Drama for her performance in the Apple TV show, while Ayo lost out to Hacks actress Jean Smart for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series.

© Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Kate Hudson caught up in between awards A moment for the rom-com queens Queens of romantic comedy Jennifer Lopez and Kate Hudson were pictured catching up on Sunday night. The Maid in Manhattan star affectionately placed her hand on Kate's shoulder, while the Song Sung Blue actress held JLO's arm.