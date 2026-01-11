Golden Globes 2026: how to watch, presenters, times, nominees and more

Hollywood's biggest party of the year has arrived with the 2026 Golden Globes. One of the most fun ceremonies on the calendar, the Globes usually kicks off awards season but this year has moved to the second weekend in January – and it means bigger names and bigger moments.

HELLO! will be in attendance, joining potential winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Amanda Seyfried, and Noah Wyle backstage, while the biggest names in pop culture – Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams – will make their awards debut presenting on the stage. Here is all you need to know to wow family and friends with your knowledge before the big night….

© Penske Media via Getty Images Atmosphere inside the Golden Globes ballroom days before the ceremony

When is the Golden Globes?

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, January 11, 2026, (8pm ET/5pm PT) on the CBS Television Network, and on Paramount+.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

© Getty Images Nikki will host the ceremony

Nikki Glaser will return to host in 2026 after a successful first stint in 2025, bringing her usual blend of sharp wit and pop culture knowledge.

How can I watch the Golden Globes?

The ceremony will air live on CBS and Paramount+ users with the Showtime add-on can stream it live. Other Paramount+ subscribers can stream the show the next day.It is not available to watch live in the UK.

What do guests eat at the Golden Globes?

© Getty Images Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has curated the menu

The 2026 menu has been crafted exclusively for the show by Nobu Restaurant and world-renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and showcases a selection of Chef Nobu’s most celebrated signature dishes which are paired with Moët Impérial Brut and Moët Rosé Impérial.

On the plate will be Yellowtail Jalapeño, Caviar Cup, Lobster Salad with Spicy Lemon Dressing, Tai Matsuhisa Nigiri brushed with Nikiri soy, Salmon Nigiri brushed with Nikiri soy, Tuna Nigiri brushed with Nikiri soy, and Miso Black Cod.

Preview of the dinner plate at the 83rd Golden Globes

To finish the night there will also be a dessert plate with a white chocolate mousse, pistachio sponge, and ceremonial matcha cake, garnished with a Golden Nobu coin.Fun fact - if you're looking to host a celebration at home for the Globes, select Nobu Restaurants (Nobu 57 and Nobu Downtown in New York, Nobu Malibu, Nobu Los Angeles, Matsuhisa) will offer a special Golden Globes To-Go Menu featuring dishes from this year’s in-ballroom menu!

Who designs the Golden Globes ballroom?

The ceremony takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, and Mark’s Garden has once again worked with the organization to "embrace modern, sculptural elegance inspired by movement, light, and quiet Japanese floral philosophy – a subtle nod to Nobu’s role in the dinner service".

Mark’s Garden has once again worked with the organization

There will be 20,000 flowers on tables alone, plus additional bouquets across the red carpet and around the ballroom, and many of the flowers have been hand-dyed in order to get the correct tone for the room.

The team will begin working the week before the ceremony to dye all of the petals, a process which involves the dyed water soaking up through the stem and into the petal.

The team will begin working the week before the ceremony to dye all of the petals

"The flowers are an important element of the tabletop," Mark Uncapher, the creative director at Mark's Garden told HELLO! revealing that he looks to the runways for color inspiration.

"We anticipate where fashion is going to be on the night by looking at what's happening on the runways. So we have the Pantone Color of the Year in the flowers, and also an ox-blood color which we're anticipating to be on the carpet in fashion, and we added deep golden colors for the Golden Globes."

Is there a Golden Globes gift bag?

Yes - and this years is worth $957,000, representing the most expansive gift and experience assortment to date.

© Golden Globes The Atlas bespoke gift bag for Golden Globes

Nine ultra-rare bottles of Liber Pater French wine are the most valuable single items, retailing at $210,000, while there are also products from Beau Domaine, Brad Pitt's skincare brand, and two nights at The Muraka, a first-of-its-kind, luxury two-level residence with a master bedroom submerged over 16 feet below sea level in the Indian Ocean.

See the full gallery here.

Who is presenting at the Golden Globes?

Who is not presenting at this point? 72 hours before the show, the Globes announced the line up of presenters, and it's a who's who of the biggest names in Hollywood right now.

© Getty Images Connor and Hudson will make their awards debut

Amanda Seyfried

Ana de Armas

Ayo Edebiri

Charli xcx

Chris Pine

Colman Domingo

Connor Storrie

Dakota Fanning

Dave Franco

Diane Lane

George Clooney

Hailee Steinfeld

Hudson Williams

Jason Bateman

Jennifer Garner

Joe Keery

Judd Apatow

Julia Roberts

Justin Hartley

Kathryn Hahn

Keegan-Michael Key

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Hart

Kyra Sedgwick

Lalisa Manobal

Luke Grimes

Macaulay Culkin

Marlon Wayans

Melissa McCarthy

Mila Kunis

Miley Cyrus

Minnie Driver

Orlando Bloom

Pamela Anderson

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Queen Latifah

Regina Hall

Sean Hayes

Snoop Dogg

Wanda Sykes

Will Arnett

Zoë Kravitz

Who is nominated at the 2026 Golden Globes?

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another

The Golden Globes revealed their 2026 nominations in December, and there were some big surprises. I was shocked to see Wicked: For Good miss out on a Best Picture nod, despite the Globes' extended categories, while Emmy winner Katherine LaNasa also missed out on a nod for supporting actress for The Pitt; she won the Emmy in 2025 but has since also missed out on a SAG nomination for the Actor Awards.

One Battle After Another is the favorite for Best Comedy, while Hamnet and Sinners are neck-and-neck for Drama, and in the TV category The White Lotus leads the pack with six nominations.

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in Hamnet

Read the full list of nominees here.

Does the Golden Globes have a new category?

Yes! In 2026 the Golden Globes is honoring the podcasting medium, with the nominees: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett'sSmartLess, and Up First a daily news podcast from NPR.