Golden Globes 2026: how to watch, presenters, times, nominees and more

Hollywood's biggest party of the year has arrived with the 2026 Golden Globes. One of the most fun ceremonies on the calendar, the Globes usually kicks off awards season but this year has moved to the second weekend in January – and it means bigger names and bigger moments.
HELLO! will be in attendance, joining potential winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Amanda Seyfried, and Noah Wyle backstage, while the biggest names in pop culture – Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams – will make their awards debut presenting on the stage. Here is all you need to know to wow family and friends with your knowledge before the big night….
When is the Golden Globes?
The 83rd Annual Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, January 11, 2026, (8pm ET/5pm PT) on the CBS Television Network, and on Paramount+.
Who is hosting the Golden Globes?
Nikki Glaser will return to host in 2026 after a successful first stint in 2025, bringing her usual blend of sharp wit and pop culture knowledge.
How can I watch the Golden Globes?
The ceremony will air live on CBS and Paramount+ users with the Showtime add-on can stream it live. Other Paramount+ subscribers can stream the show the next day.It is not available to watch live in the UK.
What do guests eat at the Golden Globes?
The 2026 menu has been crafted exclusively for the show by Nobu Restaurant and world-renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and showcases a selection of Chef Nobu’s most celebrated signature dishes which are paired with Moët Impérial Brut and Moët Rosé Impérial.
On the plate will be Yellowtail Jalapeño, Caviar Cup, Lobster Salad with Spicy Lemon Dressing, Tai Matsuhisa Nigiri brushed with Nikiri soy, Salmon Nigiri brushed with Nikiri soy, Tuna Nigiri brushed with Nikiri soy, and Miso Black Cod.
To finish the night there will also be a dessert plate with a white chocolate mousse, pistachio sponge, and ceremonial matcha cake, garnished with a Golden Nobu coin.Fun fact - if you're looking to host a celebration at home for the Globes, select Nobu Restaurants (Nobu 57 and Nobu Downtown in New York, Nobu Malibu, Nobu Los Angeles, Matsuhisa) will offer a special Golden Globes To-Go Menu featuring dishes from this year’s in-ballroom menu!
Who designs the Golden Globes ballroom?
The ceremony takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, and Mark’s Garden has once again worked with the organization to "embrace modern, sculptural elegance inspired by movement, light, and quiet Japanese floral philosophy – a subtle nod to Nobu’s role in the dinner service".
There will be 20,000 flowers on tables alone, plus additional bouquets across the red carpet and around the ballroom, and many of the flowers have been hand-dyed in order to get the correct tone for the room.
The team will begin working the week before the ceremony to dye all of the petals, a process which involves the dyed water soaking up through the stem and into the petal.
"The flowers are an important element of the tabletop," Mark Uncapher, the creative director at Mark's Garden told HELLO! revealing that he looks to the runways for color inspiration.
"We anticipate where fashion is going to be on the night by looking at what's happening on the runways. So we have the Pantone Color of the Year in the flowers, and also an ox-blood color which we're anticipating to be on the carpet in fashion, and we added deep golden colors for the Golden Globes."
Is there a Golden Globes gift bag?
Yes - and this years is worth $957,000, representing the most expansive gift and experience assortment to date.
Nine ultra-rare bottles of Liber Pater French wine are the most valuable single items, retailing at $210,000, while there are also products from Beau Domaine, Brad Pitt's skincare brand, and two nights at The Muraka, a first-of-its-kind, luxury two-level residence with a master bedroom submerged over 16 feet below sea level in the Indian Ocean.
See the full gallery here.
Who is presenting at the Golden Globes?
Who is not presenting at this point? 72 hours before the show, the Globes announced the line up of presenters, and it's a who's who of the biggest names in Hollywood right now.
Amanda Seyfried
Ana de Armas
Ayo Edebiri
Charli xcx
Chris Pine
Colman Domingo
Connor Storrie
Dakota Fanning
Dave Franco
Diane Lane
George Clooney
Hailee Steinfeld
Hudson Williams
Jason Bateman
Jennifer Garner
Joe Keery
Judd Apatow
Julia Roberts
Justin Hartley
Kathryn Hahn
Keegan-Michael Key
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Hart
Kyra Sedgwick
Lalisa Manobal
Luke Grimes
Macaulay Culkin
Marlon Wayans
Melissa McCarthy
Mila Kunis
Miley Cyrus
Minnie Driver
Orlando Bloom
Pamela Anderson
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Queen Latifah
Regina Hall
Sean Hayes
Snoop Dogg
Wanda Sykes
Will Arnett
Zoë Kravitz
Who is nominated at the 2026 Golden Globes?
The Golden Globes revealed their 2026 nominations in December, and there were some big surprises. I was shocked to see Wicked: For Good miss out on a Best Picture nod, despite the Globes' extended categories, while Emmy winner Katherine LaNasa also missed out on a nod for supporting actress for The Pitt; she won the Emmy in 2025 but has since also missed out on a SAG nomination for the Actor Awards.
One Battle After Another is the favorite for Best Comedy, while Hamnet and Sinners are neck-and-neck for Drama, and in the TV category The White Lotus leads the pack with six nominations.
Read the full list of nominees here.
Does the Golden Globes have a new category?
Yes! In 2026 the Golden Globes is honoring the podcasting medium, with the nominees: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett'sSmartLess, and Up First a daily news podcast from NPR.