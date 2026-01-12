7 Golden Globes beauty trends that are about to be everywhere in 2026

While the Critics Choice Awards last week heralded the start of Hollywood’s awards season, it’s the Golden Globes that sees the stars step up when it comes to glamour, with the glittering occasion setting the tone for the season to come - not just in terms of who’s set to win big at the Oscars (Timothee Chalamet, we’re rooting for you!), but also in the style stakes.

Last night’s star-studded soiree saw the A-listers walk the red carpet in an array of showstopping gowns, with naked dresses a firm fixture among our most-loved actresses, but it was the hair and makeup that really stopped us in our tracks, foreshadowing the beauty looks that will reign supreme in 2026. Here are the trends we’re expecting to see take the lead this year.

Relaxed screen siren

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globes Actresses don’t tend to be known for laidback looks during awards season, but this lowkey style took centre stage at the 2026 Golden Globes, with Nobody Wants This star Justine Lupe, award winner Jesse Buckley and Die My Love star Jennifer Lawrence opting for effortlessly undone beauty looks.



© FilmMagic Justine Lupe at the Golden Globes Justine wore her long hair loose and wavy, with Jennifer Lawrence following suit.



© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Jessie Buckley at the Golden Globes Hamnet star Jessie Buckley proved the look works on short hair, too. While her hair was more coiffured than her fellow thespians, her makeup exuded low-key glamour, going for a natural look.



© FilmMagic Miley Cyrus at the Golden Globes Miley Cyrus opted for casually undone hair too, but enhanced the glamour with smokey eyes for her trademark rockstar inspired vibe.



Gothic whimsy

© FilmMagic Charli XCX at the Golden Globes Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights isn’t even out yet, but we’re already seeing its impact on style, with Charli XCX, who wrote the soundtrack to the Margot Robbie film, and fellow Brit Aimee Lou Wood embodying an “I’m here fresh from frolicking on the moors” look.



© FilmMagic Aimee Lou Wood at the Golden Globes Aimee Lou’s stylist, Gareth Bromell called the look: “Romantic. Gothic. Whimsical. For this Golden Globes look on Aimee Lou Wood, it was all about beautiful imperfection,” adding: “Think gothic bride energy with movement, emotion, and zero over-polish. Flyaways welcome.”



The ponytail renaissance

© Penske Media via Getty Images Ariana Grande at the Golden Globes It feels like years since Ariana Grande last rocked her statement pony - and we couldn’t be happier to see it back in all its swingy, swooshy glory. Fans agreed, commenting on the return of the ponytail, “She looks like she’s being herself and not Glinda. Good for her, it’s her time now.”

© FilmMagic Ariana Grande's hair at the Golden Globes As well as the full-bodied updo, Ariana wore one loose tendril to frame her face,



© Penske Media via Getty Images Amanda Seyfried at the Golden Globes The tendril look also worn by The Housemaid star Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Lopez - do we spot a new trend for side bangs?



Power contour

© FilmMagic Jennifer Lopez favours a glam look Another 2016 look we saw return last night was the power contour. Beloved by the Kardashians back in the day, celebs have been swerving the look for several years now, but forever glam Priyanka Chopra and JLo brought the look back in a big way last night.



© FilmMagic Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes Priyanka proved that the high-maintenance contoured look never goes out of style.



The modern vamp

© Penske Media via Getty Images Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes Speaking of high glamour, nobody does it quite like Kylie Jenner



© FilmMagic Olandria Carthen at the Golden Globes The makeup mogul, along with reality star Olandria Carthen and The Only Murderers star Selena Gomez, went all out with her beauty, exuding the type of glamour that makes us wonder why we’d ever go for a ‘no makeup-makeup’ look.



© FilmMagic Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes With her old Hollywood bob, Selena's vampy makeup looked perfect

The grown-up nude

© Penske Media via Getty Images Ayo Edebiri's nails at the Golden Globes It’s not only the dresses that were nude last night - nails were, too. The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri wore her nails natural with a hint of elegant sparkle, as her manicurist Eri Ishizu explains: “We wanted to complement Ayo’s stunning black Chanel gown with something timeless and elegant. We chose a soft nude gel from Gel Bottle Inc. and added some Swarovski crystals for a subtle touch of sparkle. It’s simple, and chic."



© Penske Media via Getty Images Zoe Kravitz' Golden Globes nails Zoe Kravitz followed suit, opting for a hyper-polished, perfected natural look.





Princess nails