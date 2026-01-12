7 Golden Globes beauty trends that are about to be everywhere in 2026

Actresses don’t tend to be known for laidback looks during awards season, but this lowkey style took centre stage at the 2026 Golden Globes, with Nobody Wants This star Justine Lupe, award winner Jesse Buckley and Die My Love star Jennifer Lawrence opting for effortlessly undone beauty looks.
Justine Lupe at the Golden Globes
Justine wore her long hair loose and wavy, with Jennifer Lawrence following suit.
Jessie Buckley at the Golden Globes
Hamnet star Jessie Buckley proved the look works on short hair, too. While her hair was more coiffured than her fellow thespians, her makeup exuded low-key glamour, going for a natural look.
Miley Cyrus at the Golden Globes
Miley Cyrus opted for casually undone hair too, but enhanced the glamour with smokey eyes for her trademark rockstar inspired vibe.
Gothic whimsy
Charli XCX at the Golden Globes
Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights isn’t even out yet, but we’re already seeing its impact on style, with Charli XCX, who wrote the soundtrack to the Margot Robbie film, and fellow Brit Aimee Lou Wood embodying an “I’m here fresh from frolicking on the moors” look.
Aimee Lou Wood at the Golden Globes
Aimee Lou’s stylist, Gareth Bromell called the look: “Romantic. Gothic. Whimsical. For this Golden Globes look on Aimee Lou Wood, it was all about beautiful imperfection,” adding: “Think gothic bride energy with movement, emotion, and zero over-polish. Flyaways welcome.”
The ponytail renaissance
Ariana Grande at the Golden Globes
It feels like years since Ariana Grande last rocked her statement pony - and we couldn’t be happier to see it back in all its swingy, swooshy glory.
Fans agreed, commenting on the return of the ponytail, “She looks like she’s being herself and not Glinda. Good for her, it’s her time now.”
Ariana Grande's hair at the Golden Globes
As well as the full-bodied updo, Ariana wore one loose tendril to frame her face,
Amanda Seyfried at the Golden Globes
The tendril look also worn by The Housemaid star Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Lopez - do we spot a new trend for side bangs?
Power contour
Jennifer Lopez favours a glam look
Another 2016 look we saw return last night was the power contour. Beloved by the Kardashians back in the day, celebs have been swerving the look for several years now, but forever glam Priyanka Chopra and JLo brought the look back in a big way last night.
Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes
Priyanka proved that the high-maintenance contoured look never goes out of style.
The modern vamp
Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes
Speaking of high glamour, nobody does it quite like Kylie Jenner
Olandria Carthen at the Golden Globes
The makeup mogul, along with reality star Olandria Carthen and The Only Murderers star Selena Gomez, went all out with her beauty, exuding the type of glamour that makes us wonder why we’d ever go for a ‘no makeup-makeup’ look.
Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes
With her old Hollywood bob, Selena's vampy makeup looked perfect
The grown-up nude
Ayo Edebiri's nails at the Golden Globes
It’s not only the dresses that were nude last night - nails were, too. The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri wore her nails natural with a hint of elegant sparkle, as her manicurist Eri Ishizu explains: “We wanted to complement Ayo’s stunning black Chanel gown with something timeless and elegant. We chose a soft nude gel from Gel Bottle Inc. and added some Swarovski crystals for a subtle touch of sparkle. It’s simple, and chic."
Zoe Kravitz' Golden Globes nails
Zoe Kravitz followed suit, opting for a hyper-polished, perfected natural look.
Princess nails
Teyana Taylor's Golden Globes nails
Princess nails were a popular choice, too, with Ariana, Teyana Taylor and Amanda Seyfried choosing sheer pinks, subtle shimmer, glazed finishes and delicate embellishments for their nail look. “It's the kind of nail design that feels timeless yet totally on-trend, especially with the current wave of coquette, balletcore and romantic beauty influences,” says manicurist to the stars Tinu Bello.