Viewers declare 'romcoms are back' with 'electric chemistry' in Netflix's People We Meet on Vacation adaptation

Romcoms are well and truly back! Well, at least that's the sentiment from viewers after witnessing the 'electric' on-screen chemistry between rising stars Tom Blyth and Emily Bader in Netflix's People We Meet on Vacation. Based on Emily Henry's bestselling 2021 romance novel, the film is two hours of dreamy summer vacations as two polar-opposite friends fall in love across the space of a decade in a love story that will have you feeling all the When Harry Met Sally nostalgia.

To top it all off, a memorable dance scene with Emily Bader in a blue wig and Tom Blyth doing the worm to the tune of Paula Abdul's Forever Your Girl - what more could you want out of a romcom? A few days on from its 9 January release, People We Meet on Vacation has jumped to the top spot on Netflix UK and earned a critics rating of 81 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

And arguably most importantly, Tom and Emily's performances have got the stamp of approval from author Emily Henry. "I couldn’t have asked for a better Alex or Poppy, seriously, and as hard ~emotionally~ as this process was for me at times, I would gladly start it all over again tomorrow just to get the chance to watch you guys work again. I don’t think either of you have any clue how rare you are, as actors and way more importantly as people."

© Michele K. Short/Netflix Emily Bader as Poppy and Tom Blyth as Alex in People We Meet on Vacation

Viewers declare 'romcoms are back'

In recent years, there's been a nostalgia for the romcom era of the '90s and 2000s. Think back to the time of catchy soundtracks and sizzling chemistry in 'classics' like Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, When Harry Met Sally, 10 Things I Hate About You and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

"People We Meet on Vacation is so good omg romcoms are SO back," one person declared on X after watching the Emily Henry book to screen adaptation. "Emily Bader and Tom Blyth walked onto the People We Meet on Vacation set and said we want to bring back classic romcoms, and that is exactly what they did!" another agreed, while a third went as far as to say the film is the "best romcom of the century".

"Emily Bader and Tom Blyth have an electric chemistry that we haven't seen on screen in quite some time!" one viewer praised the lead performances which delivered yearning and memorable summer trips that culminated in a romantic confession.

© WireImage People We Meet on Vacation director Brett Haley, stars Emily Bader andTom Blyth and author Emily Henry at the film premiere

Next Emily Henry books to get the movie treatment...

People We Meet on Vacation is the first Emily Henry novel to be adapted - but it's not the only one in the works. "Honestly, I spent a lot of time during the development phase of this adaptation being terrified of letting the readers down, but the producers, creative executives, and every other person involved in this project worked so tirelessly to make something beautiful, vulnerable, joyous, and funny that would, most importantly, speak to the audience that granted us this incredible, once-in-lifetime shot," Emily gushed on Instagram about her first book to screen adaptation.

Emily launched into the young adult genre in 2020 with her bestseller Beach Read, and has since come out with several more popular contemporary romance books - many of which are getting the movie treatment.

Here's all the Emily Henry books that are set to be adapted for the big screen.

© Instagram/ @emilyhenrywrites Beach Read Beach Read was Emily Henry's breakout young adult romance book in 2020. It follows former college peers, novelists and temporary neighbours January and Gus who could not look at the world more differently - January is a hopeless romantic while Gus is a pessimist. But both are dealing with writer's block and challenge each other to write the other's genre. The book was picked up by 20th Century Studios in 2023 for a feature film, with Yulin Kuang, known for Dollface, on to write and direct, with casting reportedly underway.

© Instagram/ @emilyhenrywrites Funny Story Funny Story came out in April 2024, but just a few months later in July it was announced the book would be getting the movie treatment as well. Funny Story follows Daphne and Miles who have moved in together after both being dumped by their exes who are now engaged. The unlikely roommates strike up a fate dating scheme and start to realise there might be something more there. It's currently in development with Netflix to adapt the movie and Emily Henry herself writing the script.

© Instagram/ @emilyhenrywrites Book Lovers Book Lovers is a rivals-to-lovers story following writer Nora, who finds herself constantly bumping into book editor Charlie during a small town holiday.

It was announced in March 2023 the book had been picked up for a film by Tango, with Girls writer Sarah Heyward attached to the project. "There has been a lot of 'rom com films are dead' talk over the last few years even though absolutely everyone I know is desperate for them. The industry, even more than publishing, wants a sure thing, and as we all know, that is the absolute worst constraint for making art," Emily wrote in her announcement post on Instagram. "I’m so grateful Tango wants to make this. I’m so glad they understand why this kind of movie is important. It’s not about a formula, any more than any other genre, though that’s how romances often get oversimplified in discussion."