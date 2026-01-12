Viewers declare 'romcoms are back' with 'electric chemistry' in Netflix's People We Meet on Vacation adaptation

Romcoms are well and truly back! Well, at least that's the sentiment from viewers after witnessing the 'electric' on-screen chemistry between rising stars Tom Blyth and Emily Bader in Netflix's People We Meet on Vacation. Based on Emily Henry's bestselling 2021 romance novel, the film is two hours of dreamy summer vacations as two polar-opposite friends fall in love across the space of a decade in a love story that will have you feeling all the When Harry Met Sally nostalgia.
To top it all off, a memorable dance scene with Emily Bader in a blue wig and Tom Blyth doing the worm to the tune of Paula Abdul's Forever Your Girl - what more could you want out of a romcom? A few days on from its 9 January release, People We Meet on Vacation has jumped to the top spot on Netflix UK and earned a critics rating of 81 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
And arguably most importantly, Tom and Emily's performances have got the stamp of approval from author Emily Henry. "I couldn’t have asked for a better Alex or Poppy, seriously, and as hard ~emotionally~ as this process was for me at times, I would gladly start it all over again tomorrow just to get the chance to watch you guys work again. I don’t think either of you have any clue how rare you are, as actors and way more importantly as people."
Viewers declare 'romcoms are back'
In recent years, there's been a nostalgia for the romcom era of the '90s and 2000s. Think back to the time of catchy soundtracks and sizzling chemistry in 'classics' like Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, When Harry Met Sally, 10 Things I Hate About You and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
"People We Meet on Vacation is so good omg romcoms are SO back," one person declared on X after watching the Emily Henry book to screen adaptation. "Emily Bader and Tom Blyth walked onto the People We Meet on Vacation set and said we want to bring back classic romcoms, and that is exactly what they did!" another agreed, while a third went as far as to say the film is the "best romcom of the century".
"Emily Bader and Tom Blyth have an electric chemistry that we haven't seen on screen in quite some time!" one viewer praised the lead performances which delivered yearning and memorable summer trips that culminated in a romantic confession.
Next Emily Henry books to get the movie treatment...
People We Meet on Vacation is the first Emily Henry novel to be adapted - but it's not the only one in the works. "Honestly, I spent a lot of time during the development phase of this adaptation being terrified of letting the readers down, but the producers, creative executives, and every other person involved in this project worked so tirelessly to make something beautiful, vulnerable, joyous, and funny that would, most importantly, speak to the audience that granted us this incredible, once-in-lifetime shot," Emily gushed on Instagram about her first book to screen adaptation.
Emily launched into the young adult genre in 2020 with her bestseller Beach Read, and has since come out with several more popular contemporary romance books - many of which are getting the movie treatment.
Here's all the Emily Henry books that are set to be adapted for the big screen.