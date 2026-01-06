Hugh Jackman's 'epic' Robin Hood adaptation is going on my 2026 watchlist

Robin Hood fans, listen up! There's a new Hugh Jackman-led adaptation of the iconic outlaw's story in the works, and this one is going straight on my 2026 watchlist.

A24's The Death of Robin Hood has released first look photos of the adaptation, which stars Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Noah Jupe and Murray Bartlett, and the pictures show the cast battling vast, weather-worn landscapes in grand furs (think Game of Thrones but Robin Hood-style!). Meanwhile, the sneak peek of Jodie Comer (who the director has confirmed is not Maid Marian) shows the actress wearing a billowing blue cape looking out across a grey-skied coastal bay.

© A24 Jodie Comer in The Death of Robin Hood

A24 has become known for character-driven, elevated takes on genre stories, from The Green Knight to Hereditary, making it a natural home for a darker Robin Hood. Directed by Michael Sarnoski, who directed Pig (2021) and A Quiet Place: Day One (2024), the new movie promises to reimagine the famous story like never before.

There have been countless adaptations of Robin Hood's story, from Sean Bean's MGM+ show that landed last year to Taron Egerton's 2018 movie and Jonas Armstrong's BBC series in the noughties.

So when I heard there's another adaptation in the works, I knew it had to promise something fresh. While details are limited at the moment, the first look at Hugh Jackman, Bill Skarsgård and Jodie Comer looks equally gritty and gripping, and I can't wait to see what this version has in store.

Read on for all you need to know about The Death of Robin Hood…

What is The Death of Robin Hood about?

The official synopsis reads: "Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation."

© A24 Hugh Jackman and Bill Skarsgård in The Death of Robin Hood

Who stars in The Death of Robin Hood?

Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman) leads the cast as Robin Hood, alongside Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Bill Skarsgård (It, Nosferatu), Noah Jupe (The Night Manager) and Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) in unnamed roles.

What have the creatives said about The Death of Robin Hood?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hugh Jackman teased what viewers can expect of his character. "Robin Hood is a real man in our story. With all the scars, the pain, the regret, and yes, the love. Mike's story has weight to it. For me, it's beautiful and human."

© A24 The Death of Robin Hood movie poster

Explaining that "the performances are so specific and so different from what you've seen before", director Michael Sarnoski shared what it was like shooting on 35mm film.

"There's a charge that it gives you – we're burning film right now, this is the real deal," he said. "There's something about being in real epic, scopey locations, shooting on film that feels like you're capturing something."

The Death of Robin Hood is yet to receive a release date, but we'll keep you updated.