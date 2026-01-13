'Spellbinding' return of star-studded 8-part BBC drama has viewers completely hooked

BBC and HBO's new season of the hit workplace drama Industry has officially dropped – and viewers are already hooked.

The eight-part series, which returned for its fourth instalment in the US on Sunday and in the UK on Monday, dives into the morally murky world of high finance with new faces and even more drama.

It's no wonder viewers are hooked on season four – not only has Industry established a cult following thanks to its twisted storylines and fresh batch of cast members who drive the plot, but it's also cashed in on viewers' love of tense, toxic workplace dramas like Succession, Billions and Mad Men.

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, season four sees Myha'la, Marisa Abela and Kit Harington reprise their roles, while Charlie Heaton, Max Minghella and Toheeb Jimoh are among the new cast.

Intrigued? Find out what viewers are saying about the first episode…

WATCH: Industry Series 4 Official Trailer

© BBC What are viewers saying about Industry season 4? Fans were quick to take to Instagram to give their verdict on the opening episode, with many hailing it as "incredible". "Great first episode," praised one person. "Loving the new character, Whitney – Max Minghella knocked it out of the ballpark!" Another viewer praised the new cast: "The intense cold opening with Charlie Heaton and Kiernan Shipka was a stand-out moment," while a third said: "First episode SNAPPED OFF we're in for a good ride." A fourth simply wrote: "Episode one and already mourning the end of the season."

© BBC What happens in Industry season 4? The new instalment picks up after the events of season three, which saw the marriage of Henry and Yasmin.

The BBC's synopsis for episode one reads: "London-based payment processor Tender stands on the precipice of a make-or-break moment under the new Labour government. "Harper, now heading up her own fund, plans a bold move. Whitney Halberstram, Tender’s CFO, turns to his friend Yasmin as he gets a plan in motion to move Tender into the UK fintech space. "Yasmin makes plans of her own to facilitate the Mucks' reintroduction to the industry."

© BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Simon Ridgway Who stars in Industry season 4? Marisa Abela (Back to Black) is back as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, while Myha'la (Swiped) returns as Harper Stern and Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) is Sir Henry Muck. The new cast joining this season includes Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) as Jim Dycker, Claire Forlani (Departure) as Cordelia Hanani-Spyrka, Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) as Jay Jonah Atterbury and Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale) as Whitney Halberstram.

© BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Simon Ridgway Rounding out the ensemble are Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) as Kwabena Bannerman, Kiernan Shipka (The Last Showgirl) as Hayley Clay, Jack Farthing (The Serial Killer's Wife) as Edward Smith and Amy James-Kelly (Coronation Street) as Jennifer Bevan.