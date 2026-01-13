BBC's 'funniest ever' show to return to screens – 4 years after cancellation

Thursday and Friday nights have always been my time for comedy panel shows, from the likes of QI and Have I Got News For You and even Would I Lie to You. But there has been a big hole in this schedule since the BBC cancelled Mock the Week back in 2022.

The show first aired back in 2005 with host Dara Ó Briain and permanent panellists Frankie Boyle, Hugh Dennis and Rory Bremner. Over the years, the show analysed the week's news with a variety of comedians, including the likes of Andy Parsons, Russell Howard and Chris Addison.

The show served as a launching point for some of Britain's major comedians, including Michael McIntyre, Jack Whitehall, Greg Davies, Maisie Adam, Kerry Godliman, Rhys James, Milton Jones and Ed Gamble.

It was confirmed on 2 August 2022 that the show would be coming to an end, with Dara saying on social media: "That's it folks, the UK has finally run out of news. It couldn't go on. The storylines were getting crazier and crazier – global pandemics, divorce from Europe, novelty short-term prime ministers. We just couldn't be more silly than the news was already."

At the time, series creator Dan Patterson shared his hopes that the show would "resurface again soon", adding: "Huge thanks to Dara and Hugh and all the wonderful performers over the years. It's been a privilege."

Mock the Week's return

In October, it was confirmed that the show would be returning to screens after being off-air for nearly four years, although it wouldn't be airing on the BBC. Mock the Week will now air on the new free-to-stream channel TLC, which is based on the American network of the same name.

On Tuesday, they announced that the show would be returning on Sunday 1 February, with Dara returning to hosting duties, while Hugh is included among the comedians who will be appearing in the series.

© Comic Relief via Getty Images The popular panel show originally aired between 2005 and 2022

Other comedians confirmed to be featuring on the show are Rhys James, Sara Pascoe, Angela Barnes, Ed Byrne, Ahir Shah, Milton Jones, Katherine Ryan, Sarah Keyworth, Lou Sanders, Glenn Moore, Ellie Taylor and Russell Howard.

The show will also include the classic rounds that were beloved when it aired on BBC, including If This Is The Answer, What Is The Question and Scenes We'd Like To See. However, additional rounds will be added as the show will be an hour long instead of being 30 minutes long.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Hugh appeared in every episode of the show

Speaking of the show's return, Dara said: "I'm genuinely delighted to be back doing Mock the Week and on TLC. From what I remember, it's a show that thrives on silly jokes from smart people and any actual insight is purely accidental.

"Also, from what I remember, my job was mainly just pressing a buzzer and handing out imaginary points. I can still do that. Here, have some imaginary points! That's how easy it is. Also, it's coming back just in time to confuse people who had only just heard it had been cancelled. See you there!"

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Open Mike/Ellis O'Brien Dara is returning to hosting duties

Fans were excited by the news, with one saying: "All is not good in the world but at least Mock the Week is back," and a second added: "Fantastic news! The line-up was already great so didn't need fixing, pleased to see the changes look to be improvements (ie longer) rather than hoiking out all the regulars."

Recalling the show, one said: "There's a specific episode of Mock the Week that is my ultimate comfort watch. It's the one where Hugh talks about how much he loves jam and James and Ed are on it and it's the funniest thing I've ever watched."

Mock the Week will air from Sunday 1 February on TLC at 9pm.