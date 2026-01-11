5 must-watch shows to binge this week on Netflix, the BBC and more

With January edging slowly towards its midpoint, viewers across the nation can rest assured that a new week brings with it a fresh slate of must-watch shows to binge.

While you may already be caught up on Netflix's new murder mystery His & Hers or the return of the BBC's The Traitors and the highly anticipated Sky and NOW release of Heated Rivalry, we've collated the latest shows landing across the streamers this week, from the BBC and Netflix to Disney+ and Apple TV.

Whether you're looking for a twisty Agatha Christie series or a tense heist thriller starring Idris Elba, here are the five must-watch shows you need to know about this week…

1/ 5 © BBC / Neal Street Productions / Luke Ross Season 15 explores the Women's Liberation movement Call the Midwife season 15 A stalwart of the BBC, Call the Midwife makes its welcome return for another season filled with touching and heart-wrenching moments for the team at Nonnatus House. Returning cast members include Helen George, Jenny Agutter and Judy Parfitt as the midwives and nuns navigate a new era of the 1970s. As someone who's seen a sneak peek of the first episode, I can promise it has all the heartwarming, joyous and, at times, very moving elements that have made this show one of the BBC's most successful and long-running series. Call the Midwife lands on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 11 January at 8 pm

WATCH: Industry Series 4 Official Trailer

2/ 5 © BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Simon Ridgway Max Minghella joins the cast opposite Myha'la Industry season 4 The hit series returns for more high-flying drama, this time with the addition of new cast members including Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) and Kiernan Shipka (The Last Showgirl). Season four finds Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) exactly where they've always strived to be: at the top of their game. But it wouldn't be Industry without that never-ending desire for power and the women are soon pulled into a dangerous cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech figure bursts onto the scene. Industry lands on BBC and iPlayer on Monday 12 January at 10.40 pm

3/ 5 © Disney/Ian Watson Grace Van Patten and Jackson White return as Lucy and Stephen Tell Me Lies season 3 Fans of this twisty, toxic romance drama will be pleased to know it returns to Disney+ with another tumultuous season that finds Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) back together just in time for spring semester at Baird College. Speaking to HELLO! exclusively, Sonia Mena, who plays Pippa, teased a "chaotic, messy and ugly" season three, while Diana actress Alicia Crowder added: "You really feel like there's a snowball effect and everything's coming to a head. It's like, 'Wow, what's going on?' It's chaotic." Tell Me Lies lands on Disney+ on Tuesday 13 January

4/ 5 © Apple TV Idris Elba plays negotiator Sam Nelson Hijack season 2 If it's a gritty heist thriller you're after, then Idris Elba's second season of Hijack promises to satisfy. In this new instalment, which stars Christine Adams and Max Beesley opposite Idris, expert negotiator Sam Nelson is once again taken hostage, this time while onboard an underground train in Berlin. Idris's season one performance as Sam earned him an Emmy Award nomination, so it's safe to say viewers are in for another gripping turn this time around. Hijack lands on Apple TV on Wednesday 14 January