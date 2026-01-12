First Lady Melania Trump to make virtual appearance at live event

The First Lady of the United States is teaming up with Zoom. First Lady Melania Trump will be going live on Friday, January 16, at the "Zoom Ahead: AI for Tomorrow's Leaders" event, aimed at helping K–12 grade students understand how "AI can be used responsibly, creatively, and confidently." The webinar event, organized by Zoom, will feature opening remarks from President Donald Trump's wife, delivered from the White House.

"American students and educators have a unique chance to get ahead by learning artificial intelligence before the rest of the world. When effectively used, AI serves as a catalyst for human potential; enhancing the way we learn, create, and lead. This means the next generation of business and community leaders, as well as our American families, will be ready not just to adapt to the future, but to shape it," the first lady said in a press release.

Eric S. Yuan, CEO and co-founder of Zoom, added: "AI is here to stay and it's transforming the way we learn, work, and connect, making it essential that we equip the next generation with the skills to use it wisely. Through programs like this, we're helping students build the foundational understanding they need to navigate this new era with confidence, creativity, and integrity. Our goal is to ensure every learner can harness the power of AI responsibly to shape a smarter, more connected future."

© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The first lady hosted a meeting of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education in September 2025

Zoom is among the over 60 organizations that have signed the White House's "Pledge to America's Youth: Investing in AI Education." Melania's participation in the company's upcoming event builds on her previous work with AI. She has praised AI's potential and even used it to create her audiobook, Melania: The Audiobook, which was narrated with an AI-generated replica of her voice. Back in August, Melania launched the nationwide Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge, and in September, she hosted a meeting of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education.

In remarks at the meeting, the first lady said: "We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare America's children. Cars now steer themselves through our cities, robots hold steady hands in the operating room, and drones are redefining the future of war. Inventions of first-generation humanoids, factory automation, and autonomous vehicles have surged from private sector investment. Every one of these advancements is powered by AI. The robots are here. Our future is no longer science fiction."

Melania continued: "Data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that AI innovation is clearly boosting America's GDP growth. Surely, this is not a trend, for AI will serve as the underpinning of every business sector in our nation, including education, life sciences, finance, and design. In fact, I predict AI will represent the single largest growth category in our nation during this administration—and I won't be surprised if AI becomes known as the greatest engine of progress in the history of the United States of America."

© ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images Melania is set to participate in Zoom's AI literacy event on January 16, 2026

However, she noted that leaders and parents must manage the growth of AI responsibly. Melania said: "During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children—empowering, but with watchful guidance."

The first lady's virtual appearance will come two weeks before the global release of her self-titled film, Melania. The Amazon MGM Studios' film will be released in theaters on January 30.