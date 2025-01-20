Trump inauguration live updates: Donald, Melania and son Barron make first appearance at St. John's Church

Donald Trump's return to the White House is pending as he is set to be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. Trump, who is joined by his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron, will take the oath of office in the Rotunda of the Capitol. Trump will use a personal Bible gifted to him by his mother in 1955 and the Lincoln Bible, a velvet volume used at President Abraham Lincoln's inauguration in 1861.

With 76.9 million votes, the Republican replaced Joe Biden as President of the United States after he beat Democratic rival Kamala Harris in all seven swing states. Trump is the first Republican to have scored that feat since 2004.

The day began with Trump attending a service at St. John’s Church in Washington, alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance and members of their families.

During the inaugural address, the President will set out his goals for the next four years. According to released extracts, Trump will call for a "revolution of common sense".

© AFP via Getty Images The Trump family arrive at St. John’s Church in Washington Donald trump arrived with his wife Melania Trump at St. John's Church in Washington. The First Lady donned a navy blue dress and coat with a matching hat that featured white detailing.