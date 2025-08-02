Netflix’s 'suspenseful' murder mystery series from Broadchurch boss is a 'must-watch'

Netflix viewers have a brand new Agatha Christie adaptation to look forward to, and fans are already calling it a "must-watch".

The Seven Dials Mystery, a suspenseful three-part murder mystery adapted by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, is coming soon to the streamer.

The 1920s-set drama stars Persuasion actress Mia McKenna-Bruce, 28, as the sharp young sleuth Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent. Bundle finds herself drawn into solving a chilling murder during a glamorous house party.

What's the story about?

© Netflix Mia McKenna-Bruce will lead this new show

Netflix describes the plot as beginning in 1925 England, where a practical joke at a house party suddenly turns deadly.

The synopsis adds: "It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths – the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent – to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery."

A star-studded cast

© Netflix Helena Bonham Carter will star in this new series

Mia leads an impressive ensemble cast, including Martin Freeman, 53, known for his roles in Sherlock and The Responder, who plays Superintendent Battle.

The Crown star Helena Bonham Carter, 59, stars as Lady Caterham. Killing Eve's Edward Bluemel, 32, appears as Jimmy Thesiger.

Also joining the cast is Nyasha Hatendi, 43, from Alex Rider, as Dr Cyril Matip, alongside Guy Siner, Alex Macqueen, Samuel W Hodgson, Mark Sloan, and Peter Losasso.

High praise from the producers

© BBC Martin Freeman will star in this new murder mystery

Chris Chibnall, famous for Broadchurch and Doctor Who, serves as writer and executive producer. He’s teamed up with producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Stebbing, both of whom previously worked on The Crown.

Chris Sussman from Good Omens and Chris Sweeney from The Tourist, who also directs, round out the experienced creative team.

Suzanne shared her excitement about the project, saying: "I am excited to be bringing The Seven Dials Mystery to life, and to be introducing a new generation of iconic Christie characters to the screen."

She added: "It has been a joy to work with Chris Chibnall in creating this bold, authored, and ambitious vision for the series."

Suzanne also praised the director: "Under the masterful direction of Chris Sweeney, we are thrilled to embark on this creative journey. I could not think of a more exciting first project for Orchid Pictures, or a more perfect home for this story than Netflix."

Christie family's involvement

© Bettmann Archive Agatha Christie's family is all in

Agatha Christie’s great-grandson, James Prichard, is also involved as an executive producer through Agatha Christie Limited, the company managing the author's rights.

James said: "Bundle Brent is one of my great-grandmother’s raft of interesting, humorous, sharp, young female characters. To see her brought to life through the words of Chris Chibnall and this production with Orchid Pictures and Netflix is a dream come true."

He added enthusiastically: "I think viewers will love this world that we have created, and hope for more."

Mia McKenna-Bruce on playing Bundle

© Dave Benett Mia McKenna-Bruce and Charithra Chandran attend the Longchamp University cocktail party at Goodenough College

Mia is equally thrilled about starring in the iconic role. She recently said: "Chris Chibnall’s scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie’s storytelling."

The young actress has previously impressed in Netflix’s Persuasion, quickly becoming a popular name for fans of period dramas.

Filming details and release date

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Martin Freeman will also star in the new series

Filming for The Seven Dials Mystery took place last year, but Netflix has yet to announce an official release date.

With a strong cast, talented creative team, and the backing of Agatha Christie’s estate, anticipation for the show is already building.

My thoughts

© PA Images via Getty Images Helena Bonham Carter is part of an all-star cast

As someone who regularly writes about film and TV for HELLO! and the Editor of the pop culture website Small Screen, I have to say that this is most definitely on my 'must-watch' list of 2025.

The fact that I'm a huge murder mystery and Agatha Christie fan also helps. The Seven Dials Mystery is a great book, and I haven't seen a TV adaptation of it, so this is very exciting for me personally.

I also think this series has an incredible cast with the likes of Martin Freeman and Helena Bonham Carter both starring. That cast alone would make me watch this show.

Why viewers can't wait

Murder mysteries are having a moment right now, with popular shows like Death Valley and Ludwig dominating streaming charts.

Netflix is also set to release the eagerly awaited adaptation of Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club.

The Seven Dials Mystery arrives at the perfect time, giving mystery fans another gripping story to sink their teeth into.

Given Chris’s history with the hugely successful Broadchurch, fans have high expectations. His ability to create suspenseful dramas with memorable characters means this new series is bound to impress.

The combination of Agatha Christie’s timeless storytelling and Chris’s skillful adaptation has made The Seven Dials Mystery one of Netflix’s most anticipated new shows.

Fans of the mystery genre are advised not to miss it.