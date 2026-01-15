Paul McCartney faces 'personal challenges' in deeply personal unseen footage – watch

Britain has produced plenty of iconic musicians over the years, from David Bowie to Adele, but one of the most enduring is The Beatles and Sir Paul McCartney.

And the keyboardist and vocalist, who is now aged 83, is set to be the focus of a new documentary from Amazon Prime, titled Man on the Run. The 115-minute documentary is set to land on 27 February, and it will focus on the star's life following the disbanding of The Beatles.

The official synopsis reads: "Man on the Run takes viewers on an intimate, vulnerable journey through Paul McCartney's extraordinary life following the Beatles’ breakup and the formation of Wings with his wife, Linda.

"[Producer Morgan] Neville chronicles McCartney's solo career as he faces emotional, artistic, and personal challenges while defining a new decade of music. Through unprecedented access to previously unseen footage, rare archival materials, and deeply personal interviews, the film captures a transformative era—one marked by reinvention, family unity, artistic risk-taking, and the iconic Wings years."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty The documentary will use archival footage of Paul and Linda McCartney

A newly-released trailer for the project shows Paul narrating how he felt he'd never make music again following the breakup of The Beatles, alongside archival footage of himself with bandmembers and his late wife, Linda.

The trailer also promises an in-depth look into the formation and success of Wings, the band Paul founded with Linda, Denny Laine and Denny Seiwell, who produced the theme for the James Bond film Live and Let Die.

It also explores Paul's falling out with former Beatles bandmember John Lennon, with the singer admitting to "growing apart" from his former friend.

Behind-the-scenes

Paul McCartney is set to star in the documentary, while his former bandmates, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr will feature in archival footage. Also in the archival footage are Paul's late wife Linda, who passed away in 1998, and Wings.

© Amazon MGM Studios The film is due to be released on 27 February

The documentary is being produced and directed by Morgan Neville, who won an Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2014 for his film, 20 Feet from Stardom, which covered the lives of backing singers. Executive producer Caitrin Rogers also worked on the same film.

Man on the Run will be edited by Alan Lowe (The Saint of Second Chances), and co-produced by Chloe Simmons (Bono & The Edge), Meghan Walsh (Who Do You Think You Are?), Scott Rodger (Dancer in the Dark), Ben Chappell (The Backyard), Michele Anthony (The Velvet Underground) and David Blackman (I Was Born This Way).