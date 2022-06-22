Sir Paul McCartney's lavish homes are a far cry from his Liverpool upbringing – details The Beatles musician has owned several incredible properties around the world

Sir Paul McCartney has an estimated net worth of £800million, so it is no surprise that he has amassed an incredible property portfolio including homes around the globe.

MORE: Who are Sir Paul McCartney's children?

The Beatles musician, who is set to headline Glastonbury Festival just days after his celebrating his 80th birthday, has properties in London, Los Angeles and Arizona, a far cry from his humble beginnings in Liverpool. Let's take a look at his jaw-dropping property portfolio…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Paul McCartney reveals stunning artwork inside home

Sir Paul McCartney's Sussex farm

Sir Paul also owns a 160-acre farm, dubbed Blossom Wood Farm, which he bought in 1973. Located near Rye in East Sussex, the sprawling farm is where the musician isolated during the coronavirus pandemic with his daughter Mary and her family, and is where he once lived with his late wife Linda and raised his children.

RELATED: 13 more celebrities who live on farms like Sir Paul McCartney

Sir Paul grows a number of different crops on his farm, including wheat, rye and peas. He also has a fir tree on the estate that was given to him by George Harrison shortly before his death in 2001, and Paul has previously said that he believes George's spirit lives on in the tree.

Sir Paul McCartney's £16.5million St John's Wood home

Sir Paul has owned his home in London since 1965

Back in 1965, Sir Paul snapped up a house in St John's Wood, London for £40,000 which he still owns to this day. Neighbouring properties have recently been on the market for £16.5million, suggesting the house is worth a lot more today.

The property holds many fond memories for Paul, as it is where he even held his wedding reception with Nancy Shevell in 2011, and is just a stone's throw away from the famed Abbey Road Studios.

RELATED: Inside Sir Paul McCartney's lavish London home

Sir Paul McCartney's $4million Beverly Hills home

Back in 2001, Sir Paul splashed out $4million on a home in the Beverly Hills that previously belonged to both Courtney Love and Ellen DeGeneres. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home spans 4,700 square feet of living space and sits on two acres of land.

Paul McCartney's childhood home

Sir Paul's childhood home is now owned by National Trust

Paul's childhood home, 20 Forthlin Road, has been labelled "the birthplace of The Beatles", as it is where the band composed and rehearsed their earliest songs. The singer and his family moved into the property when he was at secondary school in 1955, and just ten years later, Paul was successful enough to buy his dad a home in the wealthy neighbourhood of Heswall.

The home is now owned by the National Trust, and available to book for tours.

Sir Paul McCartney's Arizona ranch

Sir Paul and his late wife Linda bought a 151-acre ranch in Tucson, Arizona in 1979. Located near the Tanque Verde River, the private ranch was the perfect escape for the musician and the family at the height of his fame, and was where they often spent time during the spring and summer months.

The Beatles musician's former $15.5million Manhattan penthouse

Sir Paul also owned a $15.5million penthouse in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, which he bought in 2015. The ten-room home spanned two floors and had floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city, but the musician reportedly recently sold it at a loss for $8.5million.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.