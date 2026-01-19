Downton Abbey's future after Grand Finale film teased by main cast member

Hugh Bonneville, best known to Downton Abbey fans as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, has teased that a potential spin-off could be on the cards following the franchise's final film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Premiering in September 2025, the third and final movie was set in 1930 and appeared to draw the curtain on the story of the Crawley family for good. However, in a recent interview, Hugh suggested that while he would not be involved, another Downton project could still emerge in the future.

© Sky Hugh played Maggie Smith's on-screen son

Speaking to Saga magazine, the 62-year-old actor said: "I wouldn't be surprised if they make some sort of spin-off, but no, our company has left the building.

"The Grand Finale really was a farewell. As we came towards the end of filming, I would take a look around each set – let's say the library – for the last time, so that I would be able to remember.

Reflecting on his time with the franchise, which first aired on ITV in 2010, Hugh continued: "I feel enormous love for Downton. Every single day a message comes through about what it meant to someone, so I'm enormously proud."

Who else has hinted at a Downton spin-off?

This is not the first time a cast member has speculated about a potential continuation of the beloved period drama.

Allen Leech, who played former chauffeur Tom Branson, teased the possibility of a spin-off during an appearance on The Ryan Tubridy Show in September 2025. The actor revealed: "I was chatting to the director, yesterday, Simon [Curtis], over lunch and he was saying there is a great poignancy about this movie, not just for Downton fans but for anyone. It's about letting go and it's about moving on."

© Alamy Stock Photo Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech in Downton Abbey

When asked whether that could mean another show or film, Allen added: "From what I hear, the plan is if they're ever gonna do anything with it, they're either gonna go back in time and [do a] prequel [about Violet] in her younger years, which would be very interesting."

What happened in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale?

*Warning! Spoilers lie ahead for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.*

While the jury is still out on whether viewers could be treated to a prequel, the franchise ended on a satisfying and deeply sentimental note in its final outing.

© Rory Mulvey Michelle Dockery stars as Lady Mary

Despite the scandal surrounding Lady Mary's divorce from Henry Talbot, the film concluded with Robert and Cora Crawley entrusting the Downton estate to their eldest daughter.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale premiered in September 2025

As they relocate to the Dower House, Lady Mary experiences a poignant flashback to the Servants' Ball from the Christmas special, featuring both the family and the household staff – including the late Matthew Crawley, Lady Sybil Branson and the Dowager Countess of Grantham.