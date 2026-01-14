Yellowstone star's forgotten role in 'cult' film trilogy that fans should know about

Kelly Reilly is a regular fixture on our screens thanks to her illustrious TV and film career. The 48-year-old English actress has an impressive list of credits, including starring roles in Yellowstone, Britannia and the upcoming crime drama Under Salt Marsh, in which she plays a detective-turned-teacher who makes a shocking discovery that reopens the wounds of a cold case.

But did you know that the actress once starred in a film trilogy that has garnered a cult following in France?

© Getty Images Kelly Reilly is famed for her roles in Yellowstone and Britannia

The True Detective actress appeared in Cédric Klapisch's popular 'Spanish Apartment' trilogy, a co-production between France and Spain, which follows the life of Xavier, a French student living in a flatshare in Barcelona with a group of other international students.

Intrigued? Find out more below.

WATCH: The trailer for Kelly Reilly's latest crime thriller, Under Salt Marsh

What is The Spanish Apartment trilogy about?

The first rom-com in the series, L'Auberge Espagnole, which is known as Pot Luck in the UK and The Spanish Apartment in Australia, premiered in 2002. It follows an economics graduate student from France, Xavier, who spends a year in Barcelona, living in a flatshare with other Erasmus students from all over Western Europe.

© Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo Kelly Reilly stars in the coming-of-age film, L'Auberge Espagnole

The 2005 sequel, Les Poupées Russes (Russian Dolls), is set five years later and sees the former flatmates reunite at the wedding of Wendy's brother, William. The third film, Casse-tête Chinois (Chinese Puzzle), which was released in 2013, follows Xavier after his split from Wendy.

Website Editor Kate Thomas, who grew up in France, said of the trilogy: "L'Auberge Espagnole has achieved real cult status in France. Kelly was the breakout star of the first Cedric Klapisch-directed film, playing bolshy English student Wendy and earning herself a legion of French fans in the lighthearted, coming of age comedy about finding your place in the world. It's incredible to see her growth from the first time she graced our screens in 2002 - and the films still stand the test of time, two decades on."

Who did Kelly play in the films?

In all three films, which have been praised for their portrayal of young adulthood, Kelly plays British student Wendy, who lives in the shared apartment in the first film and later embarks on a romantic relationship with Xavier.

© Alamy Stock Photo Kelly stars opposite Romain Duris, who plays Xavier

While Kelly had already established a career on stage and on the small screen, the success of the film trilogy helped raise her profile. The second movie won her a César Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, as well as the Chopard Award at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival.