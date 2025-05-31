Ncuti Gatwa breaks silence as he leaves Doctor Who – see first statement

The finale of Doctor Who provided us with high stakes and ultimately led to The Doctor being forced to regenerate, meaning that Ncuti Gatwa has left the role after just two years as the titular Time Lord.

Addressing his exit, Ncuti said in a statement: "You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

"This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC Studios/Bad Wolf Ncuti's time as The Doctor has come to an end

He continued: "The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show and I can't thank the Whoniverse, and the Whovians, enough for welcoming me in, and making this such a touching experience.

"I've loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I'll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor."

New Doctor

The show surprised fans as Ncuti's Doctor regenerated into Billie Piper, who previously played one of the show's most iconic companions, Rose Tyler.

© WireImage Billie has returned to the show

Speaking about her unexpected appearance, the 42-year-old said: "It's no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn't refuse."

Questions remain

Billie wasn't the only surprise face in the episode, as Jodie Whittaker, who played the Time Lord's 13th incarnation made an appearance as Gatwa's version seemingly travelled through alternative universes.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon Jodie made a surprise appearance in the episode

Might we see the pair return to the show in the future? Only time will tell…