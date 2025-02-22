Slow Horses star to make a surprise appearance in hit BBC series

Slow Horses star Christopher Chung is set to make an appearance in the forthcoming series of a beloved BBC drama.

The upcoming season of Doctor Who is set to introduce a few new characters, one of whom will be Cassio, played by the Australian actor best known as MI5 agent Roddy.

Ncuti Gatwa will portray the charismatic Time Lord once more, joined by Belinda Chandra (a new companion played by Varada Sethu), in the forthcoming series.

Christopher commented on joining the show, saying: "I'm absolutely thrilled to step into the Whoniverse as Cassio for season two. This show is legendary, and getting to be a part of this new era feels surreal."

He continued: "Working with Russell and Ncuti has been a dream. This episode is huge – packed with everything Who fans love: heart, adventure and a touch of madness."

The Waterloo Road star concluded on a note of excitement: "I can't wait for everyone to see what's in store – it's going to be iconic. Get ready!"

Showrunner Russell T Davies also commented on the exciting addition to Doctor Who's cast: "I'm a huge fan of Slow Horses, and I was so excited to get Chris involved. He brings all of his strength and style and talent to one of the darkest, toughest episodes we've ever made."

He teased fans of the series by revealing very little about the new character: "As for whether Cassio is an ally or an enemy of the Doctor, you'll have to wait and see, but I can promise, it's one hell of a meeting!"

The new era of Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa's first series as the charming titular Time Lord premiered on 11 May last spring with a double bill, with the second series set for release later this year.

© Lara Cornell Ncuti Gatwa stars as the Doctor

The next set of adventures will follow the Doctor as he meets Belinda and begins a quest to return her to Earth, all while a mysterious force attempts to interfere with their journey.

Doctor Who will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and will stream exclusively on Disney+ outside of the UK where available.