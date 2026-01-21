Netflix fans convinced Star Search is 'staged' and not airing live after spotting multiple clues

Netflix's Star Search debuted on January 20 and the revived show has gone viral, however, not for the right reasons.

Fans were quick to notice that despite the TV competition show claiming that it's making history by providing Netflix's first-ever live voting experience, footage shows otherwise.

Firstly, right after a magician took the stage near the end of the show, viewers noticed that when audience members were shown voting, the time on their phones was prior to the series' airing time.

X, formerly known as Twitter, quickly garnered a plethora of screenshots and comments that called the show out for being "staged."

One person wrote: "Just adding proof about Netflix's Star Search not being live even though it's advertised as so. (I really like Netflix. I'm just perturbed by this!) It was 6:40-6:50 pacific time during the magicians segment (I'm in central) but multiple audience members phones were earlier."

Another fan emphasized: "Weird that Netflix's #StarSearch is advertised as live but during the magician's performance, we saw the time on people's phones and it was an hour and a half earlier than it should've been?"

On top of the cell phone times not matching the show's, viewers noticed something additional. They also noted that one audience member stood up to help a little too fast.

One person wrote: "Something about that act felt staged. The cowboy hat guy stood up a bit too quickly. #StarSearch."

© Getty Images The original show was a hit

A second fan said: "This trick was staged. Come on ppl! #StarSearch." Another viewer added: "That entire first magic trick felt staged. By the entire production crew and even the judges. #StarSearch."

The original Star Search first aired from 1983 to 1995, and it became notorious for sky-rocketing the careers of Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, who were all young when they took the stage.

The revived show is hosted by Anthony Anderson and features judges Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chrissy Teigen.

© Getty Images It ran from 1983 to 1995

Anthony shared with Netflix that the show's live factor makes all the difference. He expressed: "The live voting feature is a total game-changer. Knowing that fans from all over the world can cast their votes in real time adds a whole new layer of excitement and participation to the mix. It's like we're all part of the show and get to be one of the judges."

Viewers can use their remote or the Netflix mobile app to give performers one to five stars and voting takes place several times during the show.

Star Search airs every Tuesday and Wednesday on Netflix at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.