'Epic' new 8-part period drama with Gossip Girl star is your Netflix binge this week

Looking for an epic new period adventure series to binge-watch this week? Netflix has just dropped the new eight-part series, Sandokan: The Pirate Prince, which is based on Italian author Emilio Salgari's iconic 'Sandokan' adventure novels about a 19th-century pirate.

Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl) and John Hannah (The Mummy) star in the series, which follows pirate captain Sandokan and his crew as they fight to protect the native Dayak people from the clutches of the British Empire in 19th-century Southeast Asia.

© Erika Kuenka Ed Westwick stars in Sandokan: The Pirate Prince

If the cast list isn't enough to convince you, the show comes from the producers of Italian action drama Hotel Costiera, a visually-stunning and easy binge-watch with an impressive 90 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score.

What is Sandokan: The Pirate Prince about?

The story takes place in mid-1800s Borneo, a paradise inhabited by the native Dayak tribes, but dominated by the ruthless law of the British, at the height of their colonial power.

Pirate captain Sandokan (Can Yaman) makes his living by fighting for the survival of his crew through dangerous raids and always staying one step ahead of his enemies.

© Erika Kuenka Can Yaman plays the titular pirate

But when Sandokhan meets Marianne (Alanah Bloor), the independent, restless daughter of the British consul in Labuan, during a raid, their "kindred spirits ignite in a passion that will transform both their lives forever," according to the synopsis.

As their affair begins, Sandokan finds himself pursued by fanatical pirate-hunter Lord James Brooke (Ed Westwick), who also has his eye on Marianne – not only to make her his wife, but also to advance his greater ambitions.

© Erika Kuenka John Hannah plays Sergeant Murray

The synopsis continues: "Sandokan and Marianne's fight for their freedom brings them into the centre of a much bigger story: the struggle of the indigenous Dayak people, whom the British have oppressed and exploited for years. As the Dayaks search for a leader to save their people, Sandokan is called upon to become more than just a pirate. He must become the legendary Tiger of Malaya."

What has Ed Westwick said about the show?

Ed, who plays real-life British adventurer Lord James Brooke, said the show is about "relationships and about people's quest to find themselves".

Speaking about the show's central romance, he said: "Yeah, there's definitely a love story involved — a love triangle, kind of thing, between Sandokan, Marianne and my character, James Brooke. It's interesting, because people love in different ways, and it’s also hard to tell what is genuine love."

© erikakuenka Ed Westwick as Lord James Brooke and Alanah Bloor as Marianne

The actor continued: "I think these relationships represent different things for the characters. For my character, Marianne represents a chance at a future — something that represents an opportunity to stay in one place. He's a restless individual, a guy who travels the ocean. He's an outcast, as I've said. So she forms part of a vision for his future."

Sandokan: The Pirate Prince is available to stream on Netflix now.