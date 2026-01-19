Seven Dials star Mia McKenna-Bruce's very private life off-screen - including famous husband

Mia McKenna-Bruce is starring in Netflix's latest Agatha Christie adaptation, Seven Dials, which follows a witty young aristocrat who investigates a murder at a lavish country house party. The 1920-set series, which features the likes of Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman, is Mia's first starring TV role since winning the BAFTA Rising Star Award for the 2023 coming-of-age drama, How to Have Sex.

Mia is quickly becoming a household name. Not only is she set to star in ITV's upcoming drama, The Lady, about Sarah Ferguson's former royal dresser Jane Andrews, who was imprisoned for murdering her boyfriend in 2001, but she's also playing Maureen Starkey, the first wife of Ringo Starr, in Sam Mendes' Beatles biopics.

© Jonathan Ford/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television Mia stars alongside Natalie Dormer in The Lady

It's safe to say that 2026 is going to be a big year for the 28-year-old actress. But how much do you know about her life off-screen? Keep reading to find out about her famous husband and family life.

Mia's famous husband

Mia isn't the only famous name in her family. The Vampire Academy star is married to Tom Leach, whom she met on the set of The Rebels, the 2019 action film set in Roman-occupied Wales.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Mia McKenna-Bruce is becoming a household name

In a new interview with The Times, Mia revealed that Tom has embarked on a new career and now works in "techie stuff". "He stopped around Covid — he doesn't like the lack of control," Mia explained, adding: "He wants stability, which is good for me."

Tom popped the question on the couple's five-year anniversary, when Mia was filming in Pamplona. "He made me a lovely breakfast spread with crumpets – because I love crumpets," Mia told British Vogue.

"Then he gave me a card, which actually isn't like Tom, he's not really one for romance. It said, 'Are you ready to get married, yes or no?' with boxes to tick. He reminded me in his speech at the wedding that I never actually ticked the box that said yes," she explained, adding: "I was too busy screaming."

Mia and Tom tied the knot on August 8 at Brympton House in Somerset.

Mia's home life

Mia and Tom are parents to a two-year-old son, Leo, who arrived in August 2023.

"I can't say it was overly planned," Mia told The Times. "It's not easy, don't get me wrong. But it's magic," added the star, who was 26 when she welcomed her baby.

© Netflix Mia plays Bundle in the new Netflix show

Sharing how motherhood has changed her approach to work, Mia previously told HELLO! in an exclusive interview: "It's made me realise that I need to say no to some stuff and not be working relentlessly. I need some time at home with my son.

"I've put a lot of pressure on myself to be working consistently and now I've got this other love in my life as well."

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials is available to stream on Netflix now.