Real reason that Alan Carr and Amanda Holden turned down Strictly presenting job

Strictly Come Dancing is still months away, but we can't wait to find out who will be presenting the iconic show when it returns following the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Although there have been plenty of names in the running, including the likes of Bradley Walsh, Zoe Ball and Alex Jones, but one pair have ruled themselves out of the running. Known for their friendship and BBC show, Amanda and Alan's Italian Job, Amanda Holden and Alan Carr would be a perfect fit, although they don't believe so.

During a joint appearance on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, Alan revealed that the pair had turned down the offer to present the show "ages ago".

While Alan didn't explain why the pair chose to turn the job, back in November, he revealed how nervous he would feel when presenting on live TV. The Mirror reports the star as saying: "My name is in the hat. What an honour. It's a bit like when my name got bandied about for Britain's Got Talent and The Great British Bake Off – I'm always on the periphery.

"I don't know how serious it is. No one has approached me. People are so passionate about it, and you saw me sweating in the castle when I was a Traitor, imagine me doing live telly with how many million people watching!"

Speaking on her Heart Radio show back in December, Amanda also revealed that the pair had turned down the offer. "I want to say now that me and Alan are 100 per cent not doing Strictly. We are so flattered to be in that mix. We both are not doing it."

Strictly host possibilities

It sounds like Amanda and Alan won't be stepping foot in Elstree Studios, but another big name also revealed that they weren't planning to host the show, mainly because they intend to be tuning in on a Saturday night instead!

Speaking to the Radio Times, Bradley Walsh explained: "Here's a potted version of my winter weekends. I come home from the studio on a Friday, have dinner and watch I'm A Celebrity.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Bradley has been linked to the role

"On Saturday, I'll watch the football results, have dinner and a pint, watch Strictly, then I'm A Celebrity, and flip back to the BBC for Match of the Day. On Sunday, I get up late, watch some Columbo, then the football, followed by the Strictly results, then I’m A Celebrity, and then Match of the Day."

He concluded: "If I was to host Strictly, it would absolutely ruin my weekend."

© Getty Images Zoe is hoping to become the new host

However, one person who has voiced their interest is former It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball, who previously co-hosted the show in 2014 after Claudia Winkleman missed several shows to look after her daughter who had suffered major burns.

Speaking to The Times, Zoe said: "I think everyone's name is being thrown into the mix. Obviously, there's part of me that would love to do it. But I will still be watching, whoever hosts it."