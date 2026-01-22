Ever Decreasing Circles' star Richard Briers' famous daughter is a Downton Abbey star

Fans continue to tune into Ever Decreasing Circles, the popular BBC sitcom that aired between 1984 and 1989. The classic show revolved around Martin Bryce (Richard Briers) and his jealousy over his new neighbour, Paul Ryman (Peter Egan).

The series starred Richard Briers, Peter Egan, Penelope Wilton, Stanley Lebor, Geraldine Newman, Gabrielle Daye, Timothy Bateson, Ann Davies, Ronnie Stevens and Peter Blake.

Key to the show's success was Richard's portrayal of the obsessive Martin, and the star sadly passed away from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on 17 February 2013 at the age of 79.

Richard was married to his Ever Decreasing Circles co-star Ann Davies, and the couple welcomed two children, Lucy and Kate. While Kate has stayed out of the spotlight, Lucy has kept her parents' legacy alive by entering the world of showbusiness. Here's everything you need to know about the actress…

© Getty Images Richard starred in the beloved sitcom, Ever Decreasing Circles

Richard's famous daughter

Richard and his wife, Ann, enjoyed a whirlwind marriage, with the pair marrying six months after meeting; Richard proposed with an engagement ring that cost £5 at the time, borrowing the money from his mother.

They went on to welcome children Lucy and Kate, with Lucy making her television debut in 1992 when she appeared in an episode of Red Dwarf, playing Harrison. She made her film debut in the same year, playing a student in A Masculine Ending.

However, one of her biggest roles came in 2025 when the actress played Mrs. Vanneck in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

© Alamy Stock Photo One of Lucy's first roles was as Mary in Pride & Prejudice

Lucy doesn't often speak about her famous father, but in 2014, she wrote a piece for Cancer Research UK, where she spoke about how smoking had impacted her late dad's health.

She said: "Over a year ago – on February 17th 2013 – my wonderful father died from emphysema, a lung disease which had diminished him from a sprightly 74-year-old, who was still working, to a 79-year-old who couldn't walk the length of his garden without frequently stopping to catch his breath."

© Getty Images Lucy grew up with her famous family

She added: "My mother told me a few months after Dad's death that he had often been distraught at what he felt was a self-inflicted illness. For me this was such an awful way for my father to approach the end of his life, especially a life which had provided so much joy to so many people."

Speaking to The Guardian in 2001, Lucy revealed how her parents didn't want her to pursue acting. "I've wanted to be an actress since I was 10," she reflected. "My parents weren't exactly enthusiastic about me following in their footsteps.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Lucy revealed how her parents warned her off of acting

"The conversation went along the lines of: 'No, don't do it. It's a dreadful business.' Early on in my career, a lot of people expected me to be funny like him, and I deliberately steered away from that, opting for more serious drama."