Last of the Summer Wine's Peter Sallis' life off-screen – from famous ex to Oscar-nominated son

Last of the Summer Wine is beloved by its fans, with the popular sitcom airing from 1973 up until its conclusion in 2010. One of its most famous characters was Norman "Cleggy" Clegg, who was played by the late Peter Sallis.

The character was specifically created for the actor by show creator Roy Clarke, who is also known for creating Keeping Up Appearances and Open All Hours. The pair had previously worked together on other projects and respected each other.

While the cast of the Yorkshire-set sitcom regularly changed over its 37-year history, Peter remained the only regular character, appearing in all 295 episodes of the show.

Although the star, who was also known as the original voice of Wallace in the Wallace & Gromit series and Ratty in The Wind of the Willows, died on 2 June 2017 at the age of 96, fans can still regularly see him on screen thanks to repeats of the classic show.

But what do you know of the popular actor's life away from the screen? Here's all you need to know…

Famous wife

Peter married fellow actress Elaine Usher in 1957. The pair were both accomplished theatre and screen stars, with Elaine appearing in the likes of The Goose Girl, The Firm of Girdlestone and No Hiding Place.

© Getty Images Peter and Elaine married in 1957

However, the couple ended up having a tumultuous marriage, with Elaine reportedly leaving him 16 times before they finally divorced in 1965, with Elaine citing desertion and adultery among her reasons. Despite this, the couple ended up reconciling and lived together until 1999, with the pair remaining close until Elaine's death in 2014.

Speaking about his marriage with the Daily Express in 2004, Peter reflected that he was not "ideal as a husband".

Oscar-nominated son

In 1959, Peter and Elaine welcomed their only child, a son they named Crispian. Peter didn't take to fatherhood, admitting: "I'm afraid it had no effect. I don't know what it was, but I never saw myself as a father figure to my own son. I didn't understand children. I don't actually like children."

The pair ended up becoming close after Crispian left the family home, where he followed in his parents' footsteps and entered the world of showbusiness. While Peter and Elaine were both in front of the camera, Crispian preferred to be behind-the-scenes, where he worked as a set designer.

© WireImage, Peter and Elaine's son became an Oscar-nominated set designer

The 66-year-old has worked on the likes of A View to a Kill, JFK and the 1994 live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book. He has also been nominated for three Academy Awards for his works, including on films like Aliens, Driving Miss Daisy and Gladiator.

Crispian's own son has disputed how distant Peter and Crispian were, writing to The Guardian in 2017, following the publication of their obituary of the late actor: "Whatever my grandfather may once have told a newspaper about 'distance' in relationships, the one that he had with his son, Crispian, my father, could not have been stronger. They were in constant contact and did a great deal for each other."

Peter's health

In 1996, Peter was diagnosed with macular degeneration, a condition that results in blurred or no vision from the centre of the visual field. Peter adapted his life in his later years to compensate for the condition, including moving from a cottage in Richmond to central London.

© Getty Images In his later years, Peter lived with mascular degeneration, which effected his sight

He also used a talking portable typewriter with a specially illuminated scanner that allowed him to continue voiceover work.

The late star served as a patron for The Macular Society, a charity that provides free support and information to people living with the condition.