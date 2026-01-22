The Traitors star Jack's private life away from the cameras

The Traitors is nearly coming to an end and after starting with 22 contestants, there are now just seven people left, including personal trainer Jack Butler.

While current Traitors Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby will be hoping to remain under the radar, Jack will be hoping to capture the pair, so he can scoop the jackpot, which currently stands at over £66,000.

Speaking about why he wanted to win, Jack explained: "First and foremost, I'd use it as a deposit for a property for me and my girlfriend. It would be life changing for us.

"I'd love if we could get our first property somewhere where I could have a purpose-built gym studio in the back of the garden and have that all kitted out and do my training sessions there at our new home. That would just be the dream. I also have secret plans, I'm planning to propose to my partner, so it'd be nice to spend a bit of money on that, maybe taking her out somewhere nice to celebrate."

Here's everything you need to know about the 29-year-old…

Career

© Instagram Jack works as a personal trainer

Jack is a personal trainer, and before his time on The Traitors, his social media feed was filled with fitness tips, ranging from the best abs exercises to dieting advice.

Jack's gameplay

Jack has managed to fly under the radar with little suspicion falling his way, and that was his game plan all along. He said: "I think the overarching theme is making people underestimate me and feel like they've worked me out, so that they don't perceive me as the threat."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Jack has made sure to fly under the radar

He added: "I think all of them will probably underestimate me. I'm going to play on the stereotype of being the PT from Essex. And I think everyone will have their preconceived ideas of what someone from Essex and what a personal trainer is about, which is fantastic, because if I live it up and ham it up a bit no one will anticipate me to be the one with all the tactics."

Relationship status

Jack is now happily engaged to his fiancée, Kay Peplow, with the star popping the question during a holiday to Santorini in July.

Alongside several sun-filled snaps, Jack said: "Greetings from Santorini! Just had the BEST week of my life with my new Fiancée. Here are some photos of all the delicious Greek food (healthy and naughty) that I had whilst I was away. And a photo of me with the 2 loves of my life at the end … Kay… and white chocolate Nutella pancakes."

© Instagram Jack and Kay got engaged over the summer

The final photo showed off Kay's glittering engagement ring, which featured a large jewel in the centre.

While some have speculated that this could be proof that Jack won The Traitors, with the star using his winnings to buy the ring and holiday, the personal trainer revealed that he was planning on proposing no matter the outcome. During the dinner party, he even revealed to his fellow co-stars that "the ring's already sorted".