Where are The Traitors UK winners now? All the champions and their prize pots revealed

With The Traitors contestants dwindling in number, the nation is gearing up for Friday night, when Claudia Winkleman will crown the winner of season four of the hit BBC game show.

With a prize fund of up to £120,000 up for grabs, we cannot wait to see the Faithful and Traitors battle it out at one final roundtable, providing the perfect landscape for a dramatic showdown.

But while we await season four's winner, you might be wondering what happened to the previous champions who walked triumphantly out of Ardross Castle with their pockets much heavier thanks to the much-coveted prize pot.

Here, we take a look at all the past winners, how much they won and what they are doing now…

Season 1

The inaugural series of the UK show began in 2023 and saw the ultimate triumph of three Faithful: comedian Hannah Byczkowski, call centre agent Meryl Williams and property agent Aaron Evans.

The trio were tested in the final vote, where Traitor Wilfred Webster almost bested them by infiltrating their ranks. Ultimately, there was too much doubt planted by Kieran Tompsett's "parting gift" for Hannah, who turned on her close friend and banished Wilfred.

The remaining three voted to end the game and split a whopping £101,050 (£33,683 each), the biggest prize pot so far.

When asked what he would do with the money before the series began, Aaron said: "I'd probably put a deposit down for my mum on a house and sort her out first. Then, if there's anything left, I'd get myself a property as well."

Meanwhile, Hannah said she would be "really boring" and invest it in her career. "[I'd] put it aside for all the trains I'm going to spend my money on. I'd probably give myself a couple of weeks off. I would like to do a road trip in America and gig at the same time," she said.

Meryl rounded out the champions, saying she would love to spend the money on home improvements for the first house she had bought, as well as treating her family and friends to a holiday.

Since winning series one, Hannah has pursued her stand-up comedy career, going on tour and co-hosting the Ghost Huns podcast with fellow comedian Suzie Preece.

Meryl left her call centre job and has moved into content creation, amassing around 60k Instagram followers and 253k on TikTok.

Aaron has also shifted into content creation and often shares videos of his adventures in nature on YouTube, alongside appearances on Love Island USA and First Dates.

Season 2

British Army engineer Harry Clark switched things up in season two, becoming the first Traitor to win the prize outright. His winnings totalled £95,150.

Just 23 at the time of his triumph, Harry told The Telegraph what he'd done with his hefty prize. "I paid off my mum and dad's small debts and the rest is in a high interest investment account which has just been building up. I also took everyone, seven of us, on holiday to Portugal; my family hadn't been away since 2010. It was probably the first moment after the show that I patted myself on the back."

Harry left his job in the army to become a presenter and media personality, and wrote a book, Staying Faithful, reflecting on his life, family and faith.

Season 3

It was another win for the Faithful in season three, as project manager Jake Brown and army veteran Leanne Quigley took home £94,600.

Reflecting on her plans for the money, Leanne told the BBC: "I would love to go through IVF again. I went through IVF with my boys, and I was very poorly throughout my pregnancy, and then I went into early labour at six months.… I would love the opportunity to have another baby, hopefully have a bit of a better experience. And to make our family a bit bigger."

Meanwhile, Jake said: "I'd want to treat my wife and my mum and dad to a nice big holiday to just show my appreciation of them, for everything they've done for me. And then on top of that, I'd like to put some money into my house, because I didn't realise before I bought a house that it's just money draining! There are so many things I ought to do to the house, but there's just no money there, so I'd like to put some towards that."

Since the finale, Leanne has focused on her family, supporting her partner Sophie through breast cancer and caring for her two sons, while Jake has used his platform to raise awareness of cerebral palsy.

Who won The Celebrity Traitors?

In the celebrity spin-off, comedian Alan Carr took home £87,500 for his chosen charity, Neuroblastoma UK. Speaking about the win, Alan said: "It's an absolute privilege to be able to support Neuroblastoma UK, whether it's raising awareness or funds, I'm so pleased I can use my platform to show how amazing this charity is."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Alan won the first UK celebrity series

