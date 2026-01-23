Chicago Fire makes major cast change midway through season 14

It's all change in Chicago as Dermot Mulroney will be taking a hiatus from the NBC series Chicago Fire for the remainder of season 14. Viewers will see the actor in the upcoming 14th episode as well as the Chicago crossover event with Chicago Med and Chicago PD on March 4 but it's unclear if he will return by the end of the season. Scripts have not yet been finalized for the last run of episodes.

Dermot joined the series in season 13 as Battalion Chief Dominick Pascal, and HELLO! understands the hiatus will be part of a character arc, which will become clear as the story will play out over the rest of the season. Rob Morgan (Mudbound, The Last Black Man in San Francisco) will join the series in a new recurring role as Battalion Chief Hopkins, "who has a long, haunted past in overseeing several Chicago firehouses and is quick to assert authority over his colleagues," according to Deadline.

© Peter Gordon/NBC Dermot Mulroney as Dom Pascal in Chicago Fire

He will make his debut in episode 16 and will appear in four episodes, including the season finale.

My Best Friend's Wedding actor Dermot joined the hit firefighter series after Eamonn Walker’s exit as Deputy Commissioner Wallace Boden. Pascal struggled to earn the Firehouse's trust, but over the seasons has become a member of the crew.

© Peter Gordon/NBC David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire

In recent episodes, Pascal went up against the Chief of Staff for the city's Mayor Benning after she put in place a program to shut down Engine 51, which would have laid off crew from the firehouse. It will be interesting to see how Hopkins' dominance is received by the firehouse.

Chi-Hards will also see other changes in the upcoming episodes as Katelynn Shennett, who joined Chicago Fire in 2020 as Kylie Estevez, will be making a return. Katelynn took to Instagram to share the news, first sharing a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories of her smiling in her trailer, and writing: "The feeling when you're back on set with all your friends," alongside a fire emoji.

© Instagram Katelynn confirmed her return to Chicago Fire

She next shared a photo of her trailer door with her character's name on it, and wrote: "Till next time," followed by a photo of her dog cozying up next to her, and over it: "Post set pup cuddles are unmatched."

Katelynn has appeared in 44 episodes of Chicago Fire. The last time fans saw her on the screen as Kylie was in season 13. She was the first recruit for Stella Kidd's "Girls on Fire" program and later served as an office assistant and firefighter candidate at Firehouse 51 before joining the fire academy.

She has remained close to Stella, which will also allow viewers to see their mentorship continue at a time when Stella is struggling with her marriage to Kelly Severide.

© Peter Gordon/NBC Kidd has mentored Kylie

Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, and David Eigenberg, among others, and has been on the air since 2012, and returns to NBC for its 14th season on Wednesday, October 1.

Prior to season 14, Chicago Fire also bid farewell to series regulars Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett, and also welcomed Brandon Larracuente as Sal Vásquez.