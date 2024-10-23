Dermot Mulroney's love and family life: from famous wife to Oscar-nominated ex

Dermot Mulroney is back on our TV screens as Chicago Fire's new chief, Dom Pascal – and we are loving watching him in the new 13th season.

The 60-year-old is a big name in the acting world and is perhaps best known for starring opposite Julia Roberts in the 1997 romcom, My Best Friend's Wedding. Since then, he's appeared in a wide range of blockbuster films and major TV shows, including Zodiac, Anyone But You, and New Girl. But how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Find out about his family life here, including his famous wife, Prima Apollinaare, and his Oscar-winning ex.

WATCH: Dermot Mulroney stars in Anyone But You

© Rob Latour/Shutterstock for SAG Awards Dermot's musician wife Prima Apollinaare Since 2008, Dermot has been happily married to Italian musician, Prima Apollinaare, formerly known as Tharita Cutulle. The professional cellist and singer-songwriter reportedly changed her name in 2015, although hasn't publicly explained why. Prima is incredibly supportive of Dermot's career and has watched nearly all of his movies. She told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year: "I watch all of his movies. To be honest with you, I think the only movie I did not see of his is Scream VI, not because I don't care for it, it's just I don't care for the genre. But I always think his movies are excellent. I really like it."

© Getty Dermot and Prima's two daughters Dermot and Prima are parents to two daughters: Mabel Ray, who was born in 2008, and Sally Mulroney, who arrived shortly after in 2009.

© @dermotmulroney/Instagram Dermot's adorable dogs Dermot and Prime have a clan of adorable dogs, including Lucy Loo, Luna, Posie, Polar and Sweetie. Back in May, Dermot introduced the adorable Chihuahua to his Instagram followers. "Introducing: Polar," began the star, adding the hashtag: "#themanofthehouse." "Posie's litter-mate and life partner," he continued. "Weight reduction plan, down 2.5 lbs! tough for a #chubbychihuahua hoping for single digits soon."

© Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock Dermot's famous ex-wife Long before his relationship with Prima, Dermot was married to Hollywood actress Catherine Keener. The 65-year-old is known for her roles in Being John Malkovich and Capote, both of which earned her Oscar nominations. She also starred in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Into the Wild, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Get Out. Dermot and Catherine tied the knot in 1990 before going their separate ways 15 years later and eventually signing divorce papers in 2009. During their marriage, the pair welcomed a son named Clyde, who was born in 1999.