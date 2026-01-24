Suranne Jones shares update on Vigil series 3 alongside co-star Rose Leslie

Suranne Jones has shared an insight into the third series of her hit series, Vigil, which she stars in alongside Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Hostage actress, 47, shared a glimpse of the upcoming series, sharing a photograph of her and Rose on set. And that’s a wrap on Vigil III. [Photo credit] @imoanyang. Love you, Rose Leslie [red love heart emoji]."

The update came to the delight of Suranne's followers, who could't wait to weigh in on the update.

"We are all very much looking forward to revisiting the world of Silvacre. I hope that you didn’t have to be locked in another torpedo hold. Thank you for representing this relationship so beautifully and with such compassion (and accuracy)," one fan replied.

A second added: "Can't wait! This is such an important show, especially now." Meanwhile, a third penned: "LET’S GOOO this is truly THE GOOD NEWS @suranne_jones."

What is series three about?

While the series will see Suranne return as DCI Amy Silva, alongside Rose's DI Kirsten Longacre.

© Mark Mainz/World Productions LTD Suranne Jones as Amy Silva and Rose Leslie as Kirsten Longacre in Vigil

As per the synopsis, "their new case takes them to a remote Arctic research station, where a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead".

It continues: "Amy and Kirsten will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationship on the line."

Joining the cast

While there are a few returning faces, the new series of the hit show also brings with it a list of new cast members.

On the list are Jeppe Beck Laursen from the Last, Tornike Gogrichiani from Extraction 2, and Steven Miller from Dept. Q, Benjamin Wainwright from Maigret, Artur Zai Barrera from The Old Man,, Jordan Duvigneau from Mood, and Kaisa Hammarlund from Hijack.

The third season of Vigil was announced earlier this year. At the time, Suranne said that she was "sure it will be a thrill ride" Meanwhile, Rose added, "This time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what's set to be Vigil's most high-stakes mission yet!"