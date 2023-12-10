Vigil star Rose Leslie reveals how real-life pregnancy 'fast-tracked' series 2 storyline

Vigil star Rose Leslie has revealed how being pregnant during filming "helped" with the development of her character Kirsten Longacre's relationship with her partner Amy Silva [Suranne Jones] in series two.

Speaking at a Q&A event at the BFI in November, the Scottish actress, who is married to Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harrington, explained how her pregnancy "fast-tracked" the romance between Amy and Kirsten, who is expecting the couple's first child in the new series.

WATCH: Suranne Jones is back for Vigil season 2

"I liked the idea that being pregnant meant that Kirsten had to stay home and be in Scotland, and as a result, that tore us apart again in a very natural, organic way," she said. "I felt that certainly coming from that premise, it helped that there was a reason as to why their relationship was going to be torn again.

"I think me getting pregnant helped with the development, put a fast track on it. We moved in [together]."

Turning to Suranne, the 36-year-old continued: "What was really lovely, particularly in series two, is that we see this dynamic happening between the two of us, which is you are trying to rein me in and prove to you that I'm still capable despite being heavily pregnant and able to fend for myself."

© Mark Mainz/World Productions LTD Suranne Jones as Amy Silva and Rose Leslie as Kirsten Longacre in Vigil series 2

Suranne added: "The heart of it is the two of us and I was really interested to see where we went, and the fact that one of us was having a baby kind of helped."

Rose was pregnant with her second child during filming for Vigil, and praised the production company for being so accommodating.

"I felt that World Productions were fantastic at accommodating my pregnancy and making sure that I was wrapped on time and pick-ups weren't too early and I got wrapped by the time I was 37 weeks," she said, adding: "I highly appreciated that. That was fantastic."

© World Productions LTD/Mark Mainz Rose was pregnant during filming

In series two, Amy and Kirsten are drawn into the world of drone warfare following multiple unexplained deaths at a Scottish military facility.

The full synopsis reads: "When a British Air Force weapons test goes disastrously wrong, DCI Amy Silva is called in to investigate. With seven military personnel dead, two from Britain's allies in the Middle East, Amy finds herself caught in the crosshairs of a fraught international incident. The Air Force think they have the guilty party in custody and push for Amy and DI Kirsten Longacre to close the case. But Amy isn't convinced."

© Mark Mainz Amy enters the world of drone warfare in series 2

The six-part series will premiere on Sunday 10 December, with the first three episodes arriving on BBC iPlayer at the same time. The show concludes on Tuesday 19 December.