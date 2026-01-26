The Traitors receives 'thrilling' new update after record-breaking finale

The Traitors may have crowned its season four winners on Friday, but there's another exciting update in store for fans of the hit BBC show. The TV series, hosted in the UK by Claudia Winkleman, is being adapted into a theatrical production set to hit the stage in 2027.

The news comes after a record-breaking finale, which saw Traitors Stephen Libby and Rachel Duffy take the win and pulled in a whopping 9.4 million viewers, according to the BBC.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem What to expect from The Traitors theatre production While it's unclear exactly how the show will be adapted for the stage, the new venture is being written by actor and comedy writer John Finnemore (Cabin Pressure, Miranda) and directed by theatre director and Olivier Award winner Robert Hastie.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry What have the creatives said about The Traitors theatre production? Reflecting on the news, Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, said: "Taking The Traitors from screen to stage is a hugely exciting next step for this much-loved brand. "Partnering with Neal Street Productions, a true theatrical powerhouse, allows us to reimagine the show as a bold and surprising theatrical performance. "Faithful fans should expect an intense, joyful night out as we reveal a thrilling new hunting ground for our traitors."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Meanwhile, Caro Newling, co-founder of Neal Street Productions, added: "In developing The Traitors for the stage, Neal Street and Studio Lambert have curated a team of brilliant faithful theatre-makers led by director Rob Hastie and writer John Finnemore to bring a bold, structural twist to the format that only the live medium can provide."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells A record-breaking finale The Traitors season four finale pulled in an average of 9.4 million viewers, with a peak of 9.6 million, according to the BBC. That marks the biggest overnight audience since the finale of the celebrity spin-off back in November 2025, which saw another win by Traitor Alan Carr. It is also the most-watched episode of the civilian version to date. Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, said of the record-breaking high: "The dramatic conclusion to series four of The Traitors, expertly produced by the brilliant team at Studio Lambert Scotland, proved exactly why this grippingly unmissable game continues to surprise, entertain and delight with over 9 million faithful viewers watching the nail-biting finale so far. "Only the BBC can bring audiences all across the UK together for edge of the seat entertainment like this that every generation can enjoy."