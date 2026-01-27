Carol Kirkwood set to leave the BBC after 25 years: 'This hasn't been an easy decision'

Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has announced that she will leave the BBC in April after more than 25 years with the broadcaster. The TV star, 63, admitted it "hasn’t been an easy decision to make" but revealed this was the "right moment to step away".

Speaking on BBC Breakfast to hosts Jon Kay and Sally Nugent, she said: "It's been an absolute privilege to bring you the weather every day. My job is something I've never taken for granted and I've loved every minute! From early starts and all manner of forecasts, I've shared it with incredible colleagues at BBC Breakfast, BBC Weather and programmes across the BBC. I'd like to thank them for their support and friendship which has meant the world.

"And to those watching and listening at home – thank you for all the kindness you have shown me over the years, being part of your mornings has been a joy. This hasn't been an easy decision to make, but it feels like the right moment to step away. I'll carry with me the most wonderful memories."

Addressing Jon and Sally directly, Carol admitted: "I didn't want to get emotional, but you two are my friends, and I love you dearly." When they asked about the early-morning wake-ups she had done for so long, she jokingly replied: "What is a lie in? I have no idea. Alarm clocks will be a thing of the past."

© BBC Carol Kirkwood is leaving the BBC after 25 years

Carol joined the BBC in 1998 and is best known for leading the weather coverage on BBC Breakfast, where she became the main weather presenter in 2010. She also memorably took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, leaving the competition in week eight with her partner Pasha Kovalev.

Jonathan Munro, the interim CEO of BBC News, issued a statement following the announcement. He said: "From major national moments to the everyday forecasts that are such an important part of our audiences' lives, she has set the gold standard for our accurate, valued journalism - always delivered with an appropriately sunny outlook.She will be greatly missed by teams across the BBC. We wish her all the best for the future."

© BBC The TV star has been the main weather presenter on BBC Breakfast since 2010

Carol underwent meteorological training at The Weather Channel, the Met Office and the BBC before joining the broadcaster. Before joining BBC Breakfast 16 years ago, she was a familiar face on the BBC News channel and also BBC One.

Carol Kirkwood's love life

The star, who often presented the weather on location from the likes of Wimbledon, Chelsea Flower Show and Royal Ascot, declared "I love my husband more than my job" as she revealed she was looking forward to spending more quality time with him.

Carol has been married to Steve Randall since 2023, with whom she lives in Maidenhead, Berkshire. She has previously given an insight into her morning routine, explaining how he helps her when her alarm goes off at 2.45am for BBC Breakfast.

Speaking with Prima in 2021, ahead of her and Steve's wedding, she revealed the sweet way he wakes her up: "He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic - it's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses."

The couple walked down the aisle in Buckinghamshire two years later in a small ceremony. "It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy," she told BBC Breakfast.

Carol Kirkwood's home life

Speaking to Woman and Home in 2015, Carol revealed the close bond she shares with her siblings. "My family are very close - and there's lots of us! I've got five sisters and two brothers. We're scattered all over the country so it can be hard to get together. We always make an effort for each other's birthdays though."

The star, who is originally from Scotland, also likes to pay regular visits to her homeland. In 2023, she told Good Housekeeping: "The Scottish Highlands are special to me as that's where I grew up. I come from a village called Morar — I think I appreciate it more now than when I actually lived there. The silver sands are breathtaking. Then there's Loch Morar and the Morar River, which are both gorgeous."

